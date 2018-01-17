January 17, 2018

If Eagles win on Sunday, Philly congressman will have to eat Spam

Rep. Brendan Boyle makes Eagles-Vikings wager with Minnesota congressman

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Brendan Boyle/Jason Lewis Credits/Boyle: Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY NETWORK; Lewis: U.S. House of Representatives via Wikimedia Commons/

Reps. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.), left, and Jason Lewis (R.-Minn.) made an interesting wager over Sunday night's NFC title game between the Eagles and Minnesota Vikings.

If the Eagles again defy the oddsmakers and beat the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday's NFC title game, a local congressman will receive a can of Hormel Spam as a congratulatory present.

Conversely, if the Vikings beat the Eagles and become the first team in NFL history to play a Superbowl in their home stadium, a Minnesota congressman gets to eat a Philly cheesesteak.

That was the wager agreed upon by Reps. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) and Jason Lewis (R-Minn.).


Spam is a brand of pre-cooked "mystery meat" produced in Minnesota and Nebraska and sold in a can.

We'll let you figure that out for yourself who got the better end of this deal.

“The Philly cheesesteak and SPAM are not even in the same league,"  Boyle, who represents parts of Philadelphia and Montgomery County, said in a light-hearted statement on Wednesday. "The Eagles and Vikings actually are in the same league, and the results will not be good for Minnesota."

Boyle said he looks forward to the underdog Eagles beating the Vikings en route to their first Super Bowl appearance in 13 years.

"I also look forward to Congressman Lewis’s fresh can of Hormel SPAM on my desk next week," he added.

Lewis, meanwhile, said he looks forward to enjoying a "delicious" Philly cheesesteak next week if the Vikings emerge victorious on Sunday.

"It’s a shame that Brendan won’t get to experience Hormel spam just yet, but I welcome him to join me in rooting for the Vikings as they march on towards the Super Bowl," Lewis cracked in a statement.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Brendan Boyle Politics Cheesesteaks

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Vikings: Five matchups to watch, when Minnesota has the ball
011718BrandonGraham

Michael Wolff

Opinions run rampant over Michael Wolff’s ‘Fire and Fury,’ despite many having never read it
Carroll - Michael Wolff Fire and Fury at the Free Library of Philadelphia

Books

From Pennsylvania to Pennsylvania Avenue: Photographer preserves Michelle Obama for history
Chasing_Light_Michelle_Obama_1

Lawsuits

Philly sues pharmaceutical companies claiming they have liability in opioid crisis
Sozi Pedro Tulante

Wellness

Does Vitamin C actually fight a cold?
Woman holding vitamins

Eagles

'Unorthodox,' 'calculated' Pederson has become one of NFL's best play callers
011718_Ealges-Pederson_usat

Escapes

Limited - Punta Cana

$699 & up -- 5-Nt Upscale All-Incl. Punta Cana Stay & Air

 *
Limited - Myrtle Beach South Carolina

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 45%

 *
Limited - London Double Decker Bus

$879 & up -- 6-Night London & Paris Vacation w/Air & Hotels
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.