If Eagles win on Sunday, Philly congressman will have to eat Spam

If the Eagles again defy the oddsmakers and beat the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday's NFC title game, a local congressman will receive a can of Hormel Spam as a congratulatory present.

Conversely, if the Vikings beat the Eagles and become the first team in NFL history to play a Superbowl in their home stadium, a Minnesota congressman gets to eat a Philly cheesesteak.

That was the wager agreed upon by Reps. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) and Jason Lewis (R-Minn.).





Spam is a brand of pre-cooked "mystery meat" produced in Minnesota and Nebraska and sold in a can.

We'll let you figure that out for yourself who got the better end of this deal.



“The Philly cheesesteak and SPAM are not even in the same league," Boyle, who represents parts of Philadelphia and Montgomery County, said in a light-hearted statement on Wednesday. "The Eagles and Vikings actually are in the same league, and the results will not be good for Minnesota."



Boyle said he looks forward to the underdog Eagles beating the Vikings en route to their first Super Bowl appearance in 13 years.

"I also look forward to Congressman Lewis’s fresh can of Hormel SPAM on my desk next week," he added.

Lewis, meanwhile, said he looks forward to enjoying a "delicious" Philly cheesesteak next week if the Vikings emerge victorious on Sunday.

"It’s a shame that Brendan won’t get to experience Hormel spam just yet, but I welcome him to join me in rooting for the Vikings as they march on towards the Super Bowl," Lewis cracked in a statement.