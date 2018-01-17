January 17, 2018

Lane Johnson underdog t-shirt sales have raised over $50,000 for Philadelphia schools

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
011718LaneJohnson2 Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Lane Johnson

After the "underdog" No. 1 seed Philadelphia Eagles beat the favored No. 6 seed Atlanta Falcons in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs, offensive tackle Lane Johnson and defensive end Chris Long proudly donned dog masks, mocking the idea that the Eagles were underdogs.

After the game, Johnson said that a buddy of his ordered the masks on Amazon, so we looked it up, and sure enough, here it was (at the time) for the very reasonable price of $12.98.

None

Dog masks have since become nearly impossible to find, as Philadelphia-area residents have nearly cleaned out the world's reserve of them.

Recognizing the popularity of the idea, Johnson decided to take advantage and raise money for Philadelphia schools.


According to Johnson, as of Tuesday night, his t-shirts raised somewhere between $53,000 and $55,000.

"We figured it'd be a good way to raise money for the schools," Johnson said. "It's going to the school district of Philadelphia. It's not going to one school. It's going to be spread out. We got that set up with the mayor.

"They've been doing playground builds here every year. I see what those kids have, and it's not a whole lot."

The Eagles are three-point underdogs once again against at home against the Vikings this week in the NFC Championship Game.

"That's what they thought last week," said Johnson. "We'll see what happens this week."

Johnson did caution that the masks aren't conducive to, you know, sight.

"Really, just the masks took off," he said. "I didn't expect it to turn out the way it did. I just want people to know it's kind of hard to see out of those masks, so if they put them on they can't really watch the game. I'm just warning you."

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Lane Johnson

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Vikings: Five matchups to watch, when Minnesota has the ball
011718BrandonGraham

Michael Wolff

Opinions run rampant over Michael Wolff’s ‘Fire and Fury,’ despite many having never read it
Carroll - Michael Wolff Fire and Fury at the Free Library of Philadelphia

Books

From Pennsylvania to Pennsylvania Avenue: Photographer preserves Michelle Obama for history
Chasing_Light_Michelle_Obama_1

Lawsuits

Philly sues pharmaceutical companies claiming they have liability in opioid crisis
Sozi Pedro Tulante

Wellness

Does Vitamin C actually fight a cold?
Woman holding vitamins

Eagles

'Unorthodox,' 'calculated' Pederson has become one of NFL's best play callers
011718_Ealges-Pederson_usat

Escapes

Limited - Punta Cana

$699 & up -- 5-Nt Upscale All-Incl. Punta Cana Stay & Air

 *
Limited - Myrtle Beach South Carolina

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 45%

 *
Limited - London Double Decker Bus

$879 & up -- 6-Night London & Paris Vacation w/Air & Hotels
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.