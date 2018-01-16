January 16, 2018

Lane Johnson selling Eagles underdog T-shirts to benefit Philly schools

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Schools
011318ChrisLong Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Underneath this dog mask is Chris Long.

Lane Johnson parlayed the Eagles' underdog playoff status into a fundraiser for Philadelphia's schools this week.

After mocking the Eagles' underdog status against Atlanta Falcons by wearing a German Shepard mask after the Eagles' 15-10 win at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, the Eagles right tackle announced on Tuesday that he will sell Eagles underdog T-shirts on his website to benefit the School District of Philadelphia.

Printed on the shirt are Johnson and defensive end Chris Long wearing the masks with text reading, "Home Dogs Gonna Eat."

The shirts cost $18 and can be bought through Johnson's website, LJ65.shop, or at Chickie's and Pete's restaurant on Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Fund For The School District of Philadelphia

Johnson and Long wore the masks on the field after winning Saturday's game, a rather blatant mockery of Vegas oddsmakers making the Eagles 2.5-point underdogs despite being the No. 1 seed and playing at the Linc. The masks had been ordered on Amazon, and injured left tackle Jason Peters apparently kept them safe inside his coat during the game.

The Birds opened as 3.5-point home underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings for the NFC Championship game on Sunday.

The Eagles said this week that they will allow fans to wear their own "underdog" masks at the game.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Schools Philadelphia Education School District of Philadelphia Lane Johnson NFL

Just In

Must Read

Music

WATCH: Here's how it feels when The Killers invite you on stage to play a song on drums
The Killers

Eagles

Mike Lombardi acknowledges that Doug Pederson isn't the dumbest human alive
011618_doug_usat

Weather

Snow and temperature ups and downs could snarl AM commute
02.21.15_snowsat

Sixers

Young Sixers show Philly toughness in MLK Day win over Toronto Raptors
011618-BenSimmons-USAToday

DIY

Personalize your perfume by designing your own scent
perfumes

Inventions

How a hands-free dog-walking device could save a family from losing their home
GearTAC

Escapes

Limited - Italy Lake Como

$1690 -- Guided Tour of Italy for 12 Nights

 *
Limited - Myrtle Beach South Carolina

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 45%

 *
Limited - Punta Cana

$699 & up -- 5-Nt Upscale All-Incl. Punta Cana Stay & Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.