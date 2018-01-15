Eagles allowing fans to wear underdog masks at NFC Championship Game

Last week, the Eagles more than embraced the underdog role thrust upon them by Vegas oddsmakers. Despite being the No. 1 seed and playing at home, the Eagles were 2.5-point dogs against the sixth-seeded Falcons.

And following their 15-10 win, the team wasn't shy about letting the world know what they thought about those those who doubted them.

The most in-your-face display of their newfound us-against-the-world mentality came from Lane Johnson and Chris Long, who, days before the game, purchased German Shepherd masks to wear on the field and in the locker room. During the game, Jason Peters was holding the masks inside his giant coat.

And after knocking off the Falcons, they let the dogs out.

Just like the players inside the locker room, it appears the rest of the organization is now embracing the underdog role the Birds once again find themselves in entering the NFC Championship, this time opening as 3.5-point home dogs against the Minnesota Vikings.

They'll allow fans to wear their own "underdog" masks at the Linc on Sunday.

Immediately following the win over Atlanta on Saturday night, our own Jimmy Kempski found the Amazon store where one of Johnson's friends purchased the mask.

Within an hour of posting the story, the masks were sold out.



According to ESPN.com's Tim McManus, the owners of CreepyParty were able to get some more in stock, but they're likely to be gone by the time you're reading this.

They have sold around 500 masks since Saturday and have been inundated with emails from fans wanting to know how they can get their paws on one. With their factory based in China, supply has been the issue. After their initial inventory of around 300 masks was wiped out, they bought an additional 300 from other distributors at a higher cost, leading to a jump in retail price from about $16 to $39.99. They sold 200 masks in six hours after putting the item back on Amazon on Monday, according to customer service, and they expect the rest will be gone soon. [espn.com]

It was interesting to see how quickly they sold out, considering the Eagles typically don't allow fans to wear such masks inside Lincoln Financial Field. However, Monday's announcement is definitely good news for fans who were able to get their hands on one and plan on attending Sunday's game.

If you're heading down but aren't able to find an "official" Eagles underdog mask, allow me to offer an alternative:

