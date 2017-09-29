Brendan Creato Case Sentencing
092817_Creato_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

David DJ Creato, 24, stood alongside his attorney, Richard J. Fuschino Jr., at Camden County Superior Court, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Creato was sentenced to 10 years in a manslaughter plea deal.

September 29, 2017

David 'DJ' Creato handed 10-year prison sentence in death of son

But time served and possible parole means he could be out sooner

Brendan Creato Case Sentencing South Jersey Camden Westmont Camden County Prosecutor Haddon Township Camden County Superior Court
By Kevin C. Shelly
PhillyVoice Staff

Just shy of two years since his 3-year-old son was found dead, draped over a rock in a stream, David “DJ” Creato, 24, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison in a manslaughter plea deal.

Parole is possible in 8.5 years, but factoring in time-served credits – 628 days – Creato could be out of jail far sooner – perhaps 6 years and 10 months. 

He has been jailed in Camden County since January 2016, when he was arrested and charged with killing his son. 

EXCLUSIVE: Father: DJ Creato took deal to end murder case, not because he killed his son

His manslaughter sentence will be served in a state prison assigned by the New Jersey Department of Corrections.

Creato was impassive, even when a victim statement was read and the court played a montage of photos of Brendan assembled by the family of his mother, Samantha DeNoto.

In a statement read by Christine Shah, the assistant Camden County prosecutor who argued the case, the boy's maternal grandmother, Danielle Collins, wrote: "DJ, one day I hope you are able to speak the truth.... Killing Brendan should not have been the option."

NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Samantha Denoto, mother of Brendan Creato, bows her head as Assistant Camden County Prosecutor Christine Shah speaks during the sentencing of David “DJ” Creato at Camden County Superior Court, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Creato was sentenced to 10 years in a manslaughter plea deal.


Shah made no comments after the hearing and the DeNoto family left the courthouse without speaking.

Creato originally was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree child endangerment in the October 13, 2015 death of his three-year-old son, Brendan.

But after a long and emotional trial – two law enforcement officers and several relatives cried while testifying – a mistrial was declared late in May by Camden County Superior Court Judge John T. Kelley.

A second trial had been set for Sept 11, but instead a plea deal was struck Aug. 23 that reduced Creato's charge to one count of manslaughter. It was negotiated by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and Creato’s Philadelphia-based defense attorney, Richard J. Fuschino Jr.

Creato pleaded guilty that day in a largely empty courtroom – the media was not informed of the last-minute session. 

RELATED READ: Timeline: the murder case against DJ Creato

In a carefully worded statement that day, Creato told the judge he had deprived his son of oxygen, causing the three-year-old’s death.

But the statement did not provide any further details, such as how, when, where or why, or how Brendan’s body got from their Westmont apartment to a small stream in a wooded section of Cooper River Park, more than half a mile away.

No new details of the killing emerged Friday.

Creato declined to say anything other than "no" when asked by the judge if he wanted to speak.

06052015_Kevin_Shelly

Kevin C. Shelly

kevin@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Exclusive

092617_DavidCreatoSr_Shelly-2.jpg

Father: DJ Creato took deal to end murder case, not because he killed his son

Phillies

093016.Phils.Mackanin

Breaking: Pete Mackanin is out as Phillies manager (but will stick with organization in 2018, too)

Food & Drink

whole foods sandwiches

Five of Philly's must-have, non-cheesesteak sandwiches

Restaurants

Mad Mex University City.

Popular West Philly Mexican restaurant closes for good

Escapes

Limited - Dublin Ireland

$3799 -- 12 Nights in Ireland: Luxury Escorted Tour w/Air
Limited - New Zealand

$2920 & up -- New Zealand: Caving, Rafting & Hiking Trip

 *
Limited - Morocco

$1599 -- Small-Group Tour of Morocco: 13 Nights w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.