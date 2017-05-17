Creato trial: Cop details nude photos, Snapchat messages of defendant's girlfriend

The prosecution of David "DJ" Creato is expected close with testimony from the lead investigator about cellphone use, nude photos and Snapchat messages.

Detective Michael Rhoads read a Snapchat exchange from Oct. 17, 2015 – four days after Creato's son, Brendan was found dead – between Creato's then-girlfriend, Julia "Julie" Stensky and a fellow student at her college, Pace University in New York.

Stensky asked the student, Giovanni: "Did you like my boobs?"

The student responded: "Hahah!" And then added yes.

Creato was jealous of the student who was the subject of numerous heated messages between Creato and Stensky. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office has theorized that Creato killed his son to to keep his relationship with Stensky alive.

Defense lawyer Richard J. Fuschino Jr. in cross examination said Rhoads was "smearing" Creato by alluding to nude photos of Stensky on his client's cellphone.



The judge cut his off question after an objection by Assistant Camden County Prosecutor Christine Shah.

The prosecution rested at 10 a.m Wednesday.

Fuschino was done calling a succession of character witnesses – friends and family members - who said Creato was honest and peaceful.

Fuschino's defense lasted less than 30 minutes.

He called no so-called "fact-witnesses" following more than 9 days of witnesses for the prosecution.



As a matter of course, Fuschino asked Superior Court Judge John T. Kelley to dismiss the first degree homicide and second degree child endangerment charges, saying the state had failed to prove either crime.

Assistant Camden County Prosecutor Christine Shah countered saying Creato has "motive and opportunity."

Kelley conceded the case was circumstantial, but denied the motions, saying it was reasonable to believe Creato could be found guilty by the jury on both charges.

