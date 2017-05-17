Courts Brendan Creato Case
01-051717_Creato_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Detective Michael Rhodes was the last witness to testify for the prosecution in the murder trial of Brendan Creato on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Camden.

May 17, 2017

Creato trial: Cop details nude photos, Snapchat messages of defendant's girlfriend

Courts Brendan Creato Case South Jersey Investigations Crimes Camden County Superior Court Camden County Prosecutor Camden County
By Kevin C. Shelly
PhillyVoice Staff

The prosecution of David "DJ" Creato is expected close with testimony from the lead investigator about cellphone use, nude photos and Snapchat messages.

Detective Michael Rhoads read a Snapchat exchange from Oct. 17, 2015 – four days after Creato's son, Brendan was found dead – between Creato's then-girlfriend, Julia "Julie" Stensky and a fellow student at her college, Pace University in New York.

Stensky asked the student, Giovanni: "Did you like my boobs?"

The student responded: "Hahah!" And then added yes.

Creato was jealous of the student who was the subject of numerous heated messages between Creato and Stensky. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office has theorized that Creato killed his son to to keep his relationship with Stensky alive.

Defense lawyer Richard J. Fuschino Jr. in cross examination said Rhoads was "smearing" Creato by alluding to nude photos of Stensky on his client's cellphone.

The judge cut his off question after an objection by Assistant Camden County Prosecutor Christine Shah.

The prosecution rested at 10 a.m Wednesday.

Fuschino was done calling a succession of character witnesses – friends and family members - who said Creato was honest and peaceful.

 Fuschino's defense lasted less than 30 minutes.

He called no so-called "fact-witnesses" following more than 9 days of witnesses for the prosecution.

As a matter of course, Fuschino asked Superior Court Judge John T. Kelley to dismiss the first degree homicide and second degree child endangerment charges, saying the state had failed to prove either crime.

Assistant Camden County Prosecutor Christine Shah countered saying Creato has "motive and opportunity."

Kelley conceded the case was circumstantial, but denied the motions, saying it was reasonable to believe Creato could be found guilty by the jury on both charges.

This story is developing. Check back later.

06052015_Kevin_Shelly

Kevin C. Shelly

kevin@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Primary Election

05162017_Larry_Krasner

Krasner wins Democratic race for Philadelphia district attorney

Sixers

051517_Brown-Lottery_AP

Everything you need to know about the NBA Draft Lottery: Sixers edition

Cycling

05_051117_BikeCommuting_Carroll.jpg

Mayfair to Cherry Hill: Every day is Bike to Work Day for this road warrior

History

05162017_Benton_Aichinger_photo

Philly author's 'Lilli de Jong' is a new feminist classic for Trump-era America

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.