CSX freight train partially derails in Philly

Several cars on a CSX freight train derailed in Brewerytown on Wednesday morning, according to a report.



Firefighters doused construction debris that had spilled with water, which created steam, but there was no fire at the scene near 32nd and West Thompson streets. And it was not a hazmat situation, NBC10 reported.

No injuries were reported as the boxcar and three other cars reportedly went off the tracks around 7:30 a.m.

The train included two locomotives and 99 cars that carried a "variety of freight, including construction materials, lubricating oil and construction debris" from Baltimore to Selkirk, New York, a CSX spokesperson told NBC10.

Contractors and other personnel were reportedly working on a plan to re-rail the cars, clean up the debris and repair any damage to the tracks, which are not used by commuter trains.

An investigation into what caused the derailment is underway.