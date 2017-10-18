Transportation Accidents
October 18, 2017

CSX freight train partially derails in Philly

By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

Several cars on a CSX freight train derailed in Brewerytown on Wednesday morning, according to a report.

Firefighters doused construction debris that had spilled with water, which created steam, but there was no fire at the scene near 32nd and West Thompson streets. And it was not a hazmat situation, NBC10 reported.

No injuries were reported as the boxcar and three other cars reportedly went off the tracks around 7:30 a.m.

The train included two locomotives and 99 cars that carried a "variety of freight, including construction materials, lubricating oil and construction debris" from Baltimore to Selkirk, New York, a CSX spokesperson told NBC10.

Contractors and other personnel were reportedly working on a plan to re-rail the cars, clean up the debris and repair any damage to the tracks, which are not used by commuter trains.

An investigation into what caused the derailment is underway.

Andrew Parent

