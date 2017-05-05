Curtis Symphony Orchestra to perform free concert on Mother's Day weekend

May 05, 2017
The decision is "due to the particular challenges for the instruments presented by the forecasted cold temperatures," according to a press release.
Instead, the Curtis Symphony Orchestra will perform live online. The live stream of "Music Among Us" will be available via the Mann Center and Curtis Institute Facebook pages at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.
The Curtis Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert on Saturday, May 13, at The Mann Center.
Besides providing the community with an evening of free classical music, the show will serve as a send-off and final United States show for the Curtis Symphony Orchestra as members head off on a European tour.
While the event is free, registration is required to attend. Undercover and lawn seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors for the 7 p.m. concert will open at 5:30 p.m.
Attendees are invited to pack a picnic for the performance.
Saturday, May 13
7 p.m. | Free with RSVP
The Mann Center
5201 Parkside Ave.
(215) 546-7900