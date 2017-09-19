Let siblings André and Tenaya Darlington teach you how to make craft cocktails

Siblings André and Tenaya Darlington, who created two cocktail books together, will host a series of intimate hands-on cocktail workshops this fall at Rally Coffee, at 701 S. 7th St.



The classes will include three craft cocktails, plus light bites like fresh fruit and cheese. Attendees will be guided through the creation of the cocktails and given recipes, tips, a brief history on the drink and techniques.

The Darlingtons also will share insight into the best cocktail gear, setting up a well-organized home bar and how to batch drinks for big parties.

The first workshop, Craft Cocktails 101, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29.

The following month, on Friday, Oct. 20, the Darlingtons' book "Turner Classic Movies: Movie Night Menus," which pairs classic cocktails with classic films, will be used. Attendees to Cocktails of the Silver Screen will enjoy "glamorous sips and movie clips."

The final workshop will take place on Friday, Nov. 17 and will have a holiday theme. The class will prepare participants for hosting festive soirées.

Each workshop is 90 minutes and costs $65 per person.

The Darlingtons' first book was "The New Cocktail Hour: The Essential Guide to Hand-Crafted Drinks," which detailed everything to know for throwing a successful cocktail party.

Their next book will pair vinyl records with creative cocktails. It's scheduled for release in spring of 2018.