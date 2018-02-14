February 14, 2018

Delaware Air Force Reservist charged with raping, impregnating teen

By PhillyVoice Staff
Arrests Rape
Delaware Reservist Source/Delaware State Police

Byron P. White, 34, of Camden, Wyoming.

An Air Force reservist stationed at Dover Air Force Base was charged Wednesday in the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl who became impregnated after her involvement in an ongoing sexual relationship with the suspect. 

Byron P. White, 34, of Camden, Wyoming, was charged with third-degree rape and continuous sexual abuse of a child following an investigation that began last December. 

A Division of Family Services hotline received a report indicating that a 14-year-old girl had reported allegations of sexual abuse by an adult male. Further investigation confirmed that the victim was pregnant and had allegedly been involved in a sexual relationship with White since May of 2017. 

Authorities said the incidents took place at White's residence in the 3000 block of Henry Cowgill Road. 

White is being held at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $200,000 secured bond

PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Arrests Rape Dover Sex Crimes Military Sexual Assaults Charges Delaware Teens

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles mock draft roundup, post-Super Bowl version
021318DerriusGuice

Valentine's Day

This Philly jewelry designer is making her own wedding ring
Carroll - Jeweler, Megan Shoemaker

Galleries

PHOTOS: Philadelphia's iconic LOVE sculpture returns
Carroll - LOVE sculpture returns

Phillies

It will literally be a totally different ballgame for the Phillies under Gabe Kapler
021318_Kapler_usat

Opinion

Fly Philadelphia Fly: An Eagles fan's 57-year journey between championships
02142018_Al_Singer

Restaurants

These two Philly restaurants are among the most romantic in the U.S.
Carroll - Talula's Garden Cheese Board

Escapes

Limited - Bora Bora Tahiti

$4575 & up -- Bora Bora 5-Star Overwater Villa w/Flights
Limited - Cancun Mexico Resort

$649 & up -- All-Inclusive Cancun Resort Stay & Flights

 *
Limited - Madrid Spain

$927 -- 3-Night Madrid Escape w/Air & Sightseeing Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.