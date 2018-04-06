Denver Post uses photo of Citizens Bank Park for cover on Rockies home opener

April 06, 2018
I was at Thursday's Phillies home opener at Citizens Bank Park, and let me tell you, it was cold! Skin-cracking winds sent a chill over the stands. It was almost as if the game wasn't being played in Philadelphia, but instead in — hmm, I don't know, the Rocky Mountains?
Wait, how can we be sure the game wasn't actually in the Western mountain range? After all, according to the cover of Friday's life & culture section in The Denver Post, Citizens Bank Park is actually Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies.
The cover featured a large photo of the Bank for a preview of the Rockies' home opener Friday.
Um, that photo isn’t of Coors Field. It’s Citizens Bank Park in Philly. Come on, @denverpost! pic.twitter.com/BEBouNNrA4— James Merilatt (@jamesmerilatt) April 6, 2018
Of course, this was a mistake. The newspaper issued a correction on Twitter, crediting the miscue to a "production error."
Due to a production error, an image of Citizens Bank Park ran in place of Coors Field on the cover of today's Life & Culture section. Please enjoy this beautiful image of Coors Field photographed yesterday. The Denver Post sincerely regrets the error. pic.twitter.com/0bwW2snOLb— The Denver Post (@denverpost) April 6, 2018
