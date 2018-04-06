April 06, 2018

Denver Post uses photo of Citizens Bank Park for cover on Rockies home opener

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
The Philadelphia Phillies shut out the Miami Marlins, 5-0, in the 2018 home opener at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, April 5. This is a panoramic from the first inning.

I was at Thursday's Phillies home opener at Citizens Bank Park, and let me tell you, it was cold! Skin-cracking winds sent a chill over the stands. It was almost as if the game wasn't being played in Philadelphia, but instead in — hmm, I don't know, the Rocky Mountains?

Wait, how can we be sure the game wasn't actually in the Western mountain range? After all, according to the cover of Friday's life & culture section in The Denver Post, Citizens Bank Park is actually Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies.

The cover featured a large photo of the Bank for a preview of the Rockies' home opener Friday.

Of course, this was a mistake. The newspaper issued a correction on Twitter, crediting the miscue to a "production error."

If you'd like to see more beautiful photos of Citizens Bank Park instead of Coors Field, check out our gallery from Thursday's home opener.

Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

daniel@phillyvoice.com

