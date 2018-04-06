Denver Post uses photo of Citizens Bank Park for cover on Rockies home opener

I was at Thursday's Phillies home opener at Citizens Bank Park, and let me tell you, it was cold! Skin-cracking winds sent a chill over the stands. It was almost as if the game wasn't being played in Philadelphia, but instead in — hmm, I don't know, the Rocky Mountains?

Wait, how can we be sure the game wasn't actually in the Western mountain range? After all, according to the cover of Friday's life & culture section in The Denver Post, Citizens Bank Park is actually Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies.