January 03, 2018

Despite dismal reviews, Netflix green lights sequel to 'Bright,' starring Will Smith

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Entertainment
030117_BrightSmith Netflix/YouTube

Will Smith in "Bright."

Despite harsh reviews from critics, Will Smith’s Netflix film “Bright” is getting a sequel, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

The movie premiered Dec. 22 and was hit almost immediately with an onslaught of negative feedback from numerous publications, most critics echoing the sentiments that landed the movie a 28 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

RELATED READS: Jessica Chastain reigns in magnificent 'Molly's Game' | In anniversary tribute to wife, Will Smith reflects on success in marriage | Gilbert Gottfried explains his tightrope of a career

Viewers, however, seemed to love the movie, which had a rumored $90 million budget. After the first week of its release, Netflix announced it was already the most-watched Netflix film ever on the service. It currently ranks No. 1 on Netflix internationally.

After much speculation, the movie's official Twitter account affirmed there would be a sequel.

Writer and director David Ayer will return for the sequel, with Will Smith and Joel Edgerton expected to star in the film. One person missing from the next “Bright” movie is screenwriter Max Landis, who has come under fire for allegations of sexual assault and a history of sexual abuse. Social media lit up with accusations against Landis around the time “Bright” premiered.



Regardless of the controversy surrounding Landis and the negative reviews, “Bright” reportedly snatched 11 million views within the first three days of its release, according to Nielsen data.

A date has not yet been announced for the sequel.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Entertainment Philadelphia Will Smith Film Netflix Criticism Sexual Harassment

Just In

Must Read

Weather

The next few days: Snow, 'wicked cold' and significant impacts
Carroll - Frozen Schuylkill River and Boathouse Row

Eagles

Eagles players requested to practice in pads this week
010318DougPederson

Comedians

Colin Quinn wants you to shut up and enjoy the show
Colin Quinn

Treatments

Temple Hospital recognized for treatment of incurable disease
Stock_Carroll - Temple University

Sixers

Video of every Markelle Fultz move from his return to Sixers practice
010218-MarkelleFultz-KyleNeubeck1

Food & Drink

Insane man eats 16 cheesesteaks in half a day for some reason
Cheesesteaks Bon Appétit

Escapes

Limited - Hawaiian Cruise by Norwegian Cruise Line

Hawaii Cruise $1429 & up. Choose from 5 Free Offers

 *
Limited - Wine and relaxation getaway in Sonoma County

Wine & Relaxation Await in Sonoma Valley: Up to 50% Off
Limited - Bermuda getaway

$118 & up -- Island-Wide Bermuda Hotel Sale, up to 50% Off

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.