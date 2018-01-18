Despite pushback, funding set for millennial-specific Kensington apartments

Funding for 50 new apartments designed with millennials in mind has just been secured for the space at 1413 Germantown Ave. in South Kensington.



The funding comes after some contentious feedback from community members who expressed concern over the proposal, though a development permit has since been issued for the apartments. Developer Gagandeep Lakhmna was issued a $6.75 million loan from Trez Forman Capital Group to make the project a reality.

Curbed reported the project will include 50 apartments and 5,500-sq. ft. of mixed-use commercial space on the ground floor. The total project comprises 14,25-sq. ft. and will call for the demolition of the current vacant structure at that address.

Shared amenities looking to appeal to millennials include a fitness center, garage parking, shared roof deck, and bike storage.

When initially proposed in 2017, architect Cecil Baker said at a Civic Design Review meeting the proposal would bring “a density I find oppressive,” particularly because the area is mostly comprised of rowhouses, not highrises.

The building will clock in at six feet tall. No word yet on when construction is expected to begin or be completed.