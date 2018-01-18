Philly among finalists for Amazon HQ2

Philadelphia is among 20 finalists for Amazon HQ2, the online retailer's second headquarters.

Amazon announced its finalists on Thursday after reviewing proposals from 238 municipalities located in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Seattle-based company plans to invest $5 billion into building a second North American headquarters, which will accommodate as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs. The campus is expected to be equivalent to its current headquarters.

Pittsburgh also made the cut, making Pennsylvania one of two states with multiple finalists.

Among the finalists:

• Atlanta

• Austin, Texas

• Boston

• Chicago

• Columbus, Ohio

• Dallas

• Denver

• Indianapolis, Indiana

• Los Angeles

• Miami

• Montgomery County, Maryland

• Nashville, Tennessee

• Newark, New Jersey

• New York City

• Northern Virginia

• Philadelphia

• Pittsburgh

• Raleigh, North Carolina

• Toronto

• Washington, D.C.

The company expects to make its final decision later this year.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney called the city's inclusion among the finalists "an exciting milestone."

"We are thrilled at today's announcement and looking forward to working with Amazon's team on the next steps of this process to further highlight all that Philadelphia has to offer," Kenney said in a statement.

In the months ahead, Amazon will take a closer look at each of the finalists by digging deeper into their proposals, requesting additional information and evaluating the feasibility of accommodating the company's hiring plans while benefitting the municipality.

Amazon announced its intention to add a second headquarters last September, encouraging municipalities across North America to submit a proposal.

Philadelphia officials salivated at the opportunity to land Amazon, an eCommerce behemoth that currently ranks No. 12 on the Fortune 500.

At a formal presentation of Philly's proposal, held at the Barnes Foundation in October, Kenney claimed the city is in the "Goldilocks zone" due to its talent pool, affordability and strategic location along the Northeast corridor.

Philly's proposal offers three possible host sites: Schuylkill Yards and UCity Square in University City and the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia.

All three sites are ready to accommodate Amazon's full development immediately. But Kenney previously said the city is open to another location, if Amazon so desires.

"I think the Navy Yard is an obvious one, because of the financial districts that are there, its proximity to the airport and to our highways," Kenney said in October. "And, just the cool vibe that's down there with Urban Outfitters and all the other companies that are there."

As part of its public proposal, Philly officials launched a website featuring an array of videos and interactive maps that highlight potential sites. They also tout the city's talent, logistics and liveability.

The public proposal made no mention of Philly's tax incentive package, likely a key factor in luring Amazon to any city.

Pennsylvania reportedly planned to offer Amazon more than $1 billion in tax incentives. But any incentives offered by the city have been kept close to the vest.

With the competition seemingly stiff, many municipalities got a bit creative in their attempts to woo Amazon.

Tucson, Arizona delivered a 21-foot-tall saguaro cactus to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Birmingham, Alabama erected three giant Amazon boxes landmarks throughout its city limits. And Missouri pitched a hyperloop connecting St. Louis and Kansas City.

However, none of those offers was good enough to land those municipalities among the finalists.

Holly Sullivan, of Amazon's public policy department, said whittling the list to 20 finalists was "very tough."



"All the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity," Sullivan said in a statement. "Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation."

Amazon evaluated each of the proposals based on a series of requirements that included the ability to attract top technical talent and expand its headquarters to 8 million square feet within the next decade.

The company also wanted direct access to public transportation and a location near a metropolitan area with more than 1 million people and within 45 minutes of an international airport.

