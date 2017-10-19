Philadelphia unveils details of proposal for Amazon headquarters

The deadline has arrived.

Cities vying to land Amazon's second headquarters – a prize that includes 50,000 jobs – must submit their formal proposal to the online retailer on Thursday.

Mayor Jim Kenney on Thursday morning thanked the coalition that helped formulate the city's bid and unveiled a website – public.philadelphiadelivers.com – with details on city's proposal.

"I just want to say that we're going to win," Kenney said, sparking a round of cheers. "But regardless, I have never been more proud of our city and our region. Everything we've done has really stepped up to the plate."



Both Philadelphia and its cross-state rival Pittsburgh could be contenders for Amazon's second headquarters, according to a Moody's Analytics report released last week.



Philly's proposal offers three possible sites: Schuylkill Yards and uCity Square in University and the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia. All three urban sites are ready to accommodate Amazon’s full development immediately, but Kenney said the city would work with Amazon if it preferred another location in the city.

Moreover, the city says it offers a deep talent pool. "With a dynamic technology sector, access to technical talent, and a fast increasing millennial population, Philadelphia has serious growth potential," the web site said.

"I'd be really disappointed if we didn't make the short list," Kenney said.

The unveiling marked the end of a week-long, social media campaign designed to highlight Philadelphia's strengths, including its educational institutions, diverse workforce, affordability and strategic location.

Dubbed "#PhillyDelivers," the campaign featured videos of educational and business leaders touting the city. One of those videos, which featured a number of city leaders and residents, emphasized "we are a diverse city. Our diversity is what makes us strong and we should celebrate it."

Amazon is looking to construct another headquarters somewhere in North America. The Seattle-based company has pledged to spend more than $5 billion to do so, saying the new space will bring as many as 50,000 new, full-time jobs over the next 15 years. The company has said the average salary of those jobs will top $100,000.

The second headquarters, dubbed "HQ2," is expected to rival the company's Seattle campus, which takes up 8.1 million square feet, has 33 buildings and 24 restaurants and is home to more than 40,000 employees.

Amazon is seeking a spacious, new location in a metropolitan area with at least 1 million people. The location must have mass transit, be near an international airport and be capable of attracting top technical talent.

Moody's Analytics, based in West Chester, listed Philadelphia as the third-best option for Amazon's headquarters in an analysis based on Amazon's stated preferences and economic factors. But when Moody's added geography as a factor, Philly vaulted into the top spot, with Pittsburgh moving into second place.

Municipalities across the country have jumped at the chance to bring Amazon into its city. It is expected that the winning city will provide the online retailer with a slew of tax incentives.

Pennsylvania will offer Amazon more than $1 billion in tax incentives, Philly.com reported on Wednesday.

Last week, a City Council committee unanimously approved a bill that would renew 12 Keystone Opportunity Zone designations in University. Such designations eliminate a litany of state and local taxes for a 10-year period, an incentive for development.

Councilman David Oh also has introduced legislation that would eliminate the city's business net income tax for 10 years for Amazon. The savings could be as high as $2 billion.

Elsewhere in the region, Bensalem, Bucks County; Chester, Delaware County and Camden County, New Jersey also are expected to submit proposals to Amazon.

