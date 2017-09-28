Eagles NFL
Malcolm Jenkins Matt Rourke/AP Photo

Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins during training camp in Philadelphia, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017.

September 28, 2017

Contradictory to CNN report, Eagles Malcolm Jenkins not a 'former' NFL player

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Malcolm Jenkins CNN Twitter
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins has gained national attention for being at the forefront of the NFL's anthem protests, and he appeared on CNN for the second time this week on Wednesday night, talking to Anderson Cooper about President Donald Trump's controversial comments.

The entire interview (with a guy who, on top of his demonstrations, is very involved in the community) is worth a watch, and we applaud CNN for the insightful conversation, which drew praise from a few of his teammates.

What we don't applaud CNN for, however, is referring to Jenkins, a key member of a banged-up defense, as a former NFL player on Twitter.

The miscue, surprisingly unfixed as of Thursday morning, led to some semi-panicked and silly reactions from Eagles fans on social media.


Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

