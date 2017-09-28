Contradictory to CNN report, Eagles Malcolm Jenkins not a 'former' NFL player

September 28, 2017
Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins has gained national attention for being at the forefront of the NFL's anthem protests, and he appeared on CNN for the second time this week on Wednesday night, talking to Anderson Cooper about President Donald Trump's controversial comments.
The entire interview (with a guy who, on top of his demonstrations, is very involved in the community) is worth a watch, and we applaud CNN for the insightful conversation, which drew praise from a few of his teammates.
What we don't applaud CNN for, however, is referring to Jenkins, a key member of a banged-up defense, as a former NFL player on Twitter.
Former NFL player Malcolm Jenkins: Trump doesn't "know much about the guys who are behind those (NFL) helmets" https://t.co/OHLhWjf6eo— CNN (@CNN) September 28, 2017
The miscue, surprisingly unfixed as of Thursday morning, led to some semi-panicked and silly reactions from Eagles fans on social media.
I've done a lot of marching this year but if Trump caused Malcolm Jenkins to retire I would go on a hunger strike.— Arkansas Fred (@ArkansasFred) September 28, 2017
Wait, when did Malcolm Jenkins retire....??? LOL https://t.co/MqcOCfeHKU— Lea Enoch (@lenoch5) September 28, 2017
Malcolm Jenkins ain’t retire wtf? https://t.co/OFdqs4FWSo— Detoxed_Morty (@WALLA_MAJIC) September 28, 2017
That 61 yard field goal was so insane it made Malcolm Jenkins retire https://t.co/Drji1KJ8cw— A (@aidan_34_powers) September 28, 2017
Man, u AC 360 guys should know u just threw the interweb for a loop b/c all us fb guys were like "wait, when did Malcolm Jenkins retire?"— Cedric Williams (@ceddie_stl) September 28, 2017
Does Malcolm Jenkins know he's a former NFL player? Oh, CNN. #fakenews https://t.co/xFeL1OopLW— Pat Huggins (@phuggsports) September 28, 2017