License plate covfefe PennDOT/Screengrab

A personalized "COVFEFE" license plate is still available in Pennsylvania.

June 04, 2017

Drivers across nation race for 'COVFEFE' license plate, still up for grabs in Pennsylvania

By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

A garbled late-night tweet from President Donald Trump will soon be memorialized on cars across the nation.

Drivers in at least 21 states have sent in the official paperwork to have "COVFEFE" on a customized license plate, or vanity plate, CNN reported on Friday.

RELATED: One important theory about President Trump's 'covfefe' tweet

But in Pennsylvania? The opportunity is still wide open as of Sunday morning.

Drivers in the 21 states, including Nebraska and California, will preserve Trump's post that went out shortly after midnight on Wednesday that read, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe" that was deleted hours later.

"Covfefe" turned viral overnight, catching the attention of many, from late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to the Philadelphia Police Department.

None

Trump followed the post up with a new tweet that read, "Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe' ??? Enjoy!" while White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer later defended the misspelling, saying that Trump and "a small group of people know exactly what he meant." 

The plate is still up for grabs in New Hampshire, North and South Dakota, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin, according to CNN. Although, not every state's transportation department allows for drivers to check a vanity plate's availability online, so that 21 number could be higher. 

Interested in getting the "COVFEFE" plate in the Keystone State? The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has a long list of steps outlined on its website for those willing to go through the process.

Of course, interested drivers will have to see if "COVFEFE" is up for the taking first by checking out the state's "personalized registration plate availability" tool here.

