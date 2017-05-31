Opinion Donald Trump
Trump Twitter J. David Ake/AP Photo

President Donald Trump's tweeter feed is photographed on a computer screen in Washington, Monday. April 3, 2017. The National Archives is telling the White House to keep each of President Donald Trump's tweets, even those he deletes or corrects.

May 31, 2017

One important theory about President Trump's 'covfefe' tweet

Opinion Donald Trump United States Twitter Social Media Typos
By Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff

If you made the mistake of sleeping overnight, you’re probably waking up to the news that President Donald Trump made a typo on Twitter on Tuesday night, and that that typo was inevitably deleted.

You’re also waking up to an onslaught of “think pieces” about social-media users attempting to figure out if maybe that “typo” had a secret meaning coupled with reactions to the president’s (perceived as, but probably recommended to him) self-deprecating follow-up tweet.

Considering this is the talk of an ever-insightful social media world today, I am forced to activate a Twitter-block end-around in order to delve deeper into the issue and report back on findings.

Upon doing so, I have a theory I’d like to share with you all. Here goes:

Our low-energy president is also saddled with Stubby Finger Syndrome. 

If you look at a keyboard – whether on mobile device, laptop or desktop – you’ll notice that the letters F, E, V and A are in relative close proximity.

Hence – should someone mistakenly hit the send (return, enter or Tweet) button before lauding oneself for overcoming negative attention from perceived enemies, as one has many times before in predictable fashion – it’s easy to envision how “coverage” could become “covfefe.”

As such, I believe President Trump’s “covfefe” Tweet was nothing but an easy-to-make typo.

NoneScreengrab/Twitter

One of President Donald Trump's typos made for an extraordinary level of social-media chatter on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Then, it was deleted.


I also mourn for a nation that’s so broken by the quickening pace of degradation that we need to latch on to these sorts of things for communal enjoyment.

Headahot_Hickey_Retake.jpg

Brian Hickey

hickey@phillyvoice.com

