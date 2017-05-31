Social Media Donald Trump
Trump Evan Vucci/AP

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the rocket team from Victory Christian Center School in Charlotte, North Carolina, Friday, May 12, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C.

May 31, 2017

President Trump responds to own brutal 'covfefe' Twitter typo that went viral overnight

By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

A tweet from President Donald Trump that included one very blatant typo has gone viral overnight, becoming the butt of many jokes on the social media platform. But even he's poking fun.

Trump posted the tweet that read, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe" around 12:06 a.m. The post stayed there for the remainder of the night but has since been deleted.

Around 4 a.m., more than 100,000 people had retweeted the post, which had more than 130,000 likes, according to CNN.




The word got its own hashtag and was the No. 1 trending topic on the social media platform.

Even the president made fun of the misspelling in a new tweet that was posted around 6 a.m. EST.

Trump is known for his social media presence, bringing both praise and criticism.

"Without the tweets, I wouldn’t be here," he told the Financial Times in April. "I have over 100m [followers]. I don’t have to go to the fake media." 

