Drones Videos
092817_MuseumofArtPBD Source/Philly by Drone

Philadelphia Museum of Art.

September 28, 2017

Drone video captures stunning aerials of Philadelphia Museum of Art

Drones Videos Philadelphia Art Museum Philadelphia Museum of Art
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

With drones more prevalent than ever in the hands of private citizens, views once reserved for the tourism board are now giving us some of the most fascinating vantage points on natural wonders and urban landmarks.

Philly by Air, an aerial photography firm established by Matt Satell in 2014, has quickly become a go-to source for aerial video projects of all kinds — construction, inspections, commercial real estate, you name it.

But Satell has also been producing drone videos of iconic local structures just because they never cease to amaze. His latest project gives us a gorgeous tour of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

"The Philadelphia Museum of Art is the cultural epicenter of Philadelphia," Satell said in a blog on the new video. "Overlooking the Schuylkill River and the Ben Franklin Parkway, the Museum attracts over 750,000 visitors per year. The museum continues to be one of the most recognizable and impressive sites in the city."

Check out the video below.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

