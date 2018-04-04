April 04, 2018

Eagles agree to terms with former Packers TE Richard Rodgers

By Jimmy Kempski
Richard Rodgers will slide in as the Eagles' No. 2 tight end, for now.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have agreed to a one-year contract with former Green Bay Packers tight end Richard Rodgers, a third-round pick in 2014.

Rodgers (6'4, 257) had his best season with the Packers in 2015, when he had 510 receiving yards and 8 TDs. He had a very unproductive 2017 season, when he had just 12 catches for 160 yards and 1 TD. His career stats:

 Richard RodgersRec Yards YPC TD 
 201420 225 11.3 
 201558 510 8.8 
 201630 271 9.0 
 201712 160 13.3 
 TOTAL120 1166 9.7 13 


Rodgers is perhaps best known for being on the receiving end of an amazing Hail Mary toss from Aaron Rodgers against the Detroit Lions in 2015. A highlight reel: 


With Trey Burton leaving in free agency and the team parting with Brent Celek to save $4 million in salary cap space, the Eagles' need for help at tight end was obvious.

According to a source, Rodgers won't count toward the compensatory pick formula, which means that his deal is going to be a cheap one. The Eagles will still very likely select a tight end in the 2018 NFL Draft, and I would imagine that Rodgers will have to earn a spot on the roster. For now, however, Rodgers slots in as the Eagles' No. 2 tight end.

Jimmy Kempski
