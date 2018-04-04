Eagles agree to terms with former Packers TE Richard Rodgers

April 04, 2018
The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have agreed to a one-year contract with former Green Bay Packers tight end Richard Rodgers, a third-round pick in 2014.
Rodgers (6'4, 257) had his best season with the Packers in 2015, when he had 510 receiving yards and 8 TDs. He had a very unproductive 2017 season, when he had just 12 catches for 160 yards and 1 TD. His career stats:
|Richard Rodgers
|Rec
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
|2014
|20
|225
|11.3
|2
|2015
|58
|510
|8.8
|8
|2016
|30
|271
|9.0
|2
|2017
|12
|160
|13.3
|1
|TOTAL
|120
|1166
|9.7
|13
Rodgers is perhaps best known for being on the receiving end of an amazing Hail Mary toss from Aaron Rodgers against the Detroit Lions in 2015. A highlight reel:
With Trey Burton leaving in free agency and the team parting with Brent Celek to save $4 million in salary cap space, the Eagles' need for help at tight end was obvious.
According to a source, Rodgers won't count toward the compensatory pick formula, which means that his deal is going to be a cheap one. The Eagles will still very likely select a tight end in the 2018 NFL Draft, and I would imagine that Rodgers will have to earn a spot on the roster. For now, however, Rodgers slots in as the Eagles' No. 2 tight end.
