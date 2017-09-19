The Eagles are sticking with Isaac Seumalo at LG, it would seem

The start to the 2017 season has not been kind to starting LG Isaac Seumalo, who did not play well Week 1 against the Washington Redskins and got obliterated by the Kansas City Chiefs Week 2.

It does not appear that the Philadelphia Eagles are intent on replacing him with either Chance Warmack or Stefen Wisniewski, however. Instead, the team seems likely to allow Seumalo to work through his struggles.

On Monday, Doug Pederson gave Seumalo a vote of confidence.

"I think some of it is just, he can drop his head," Pederson said. "Some linemen will drop their head. Late hands. In a loud stadium, could be a little late off the ball which is not good, but they are all fixable, correctable things. He's smart and he knows where to go. He understands the scheme, both run and pass. He's one that we continue to work and build with."



On Tuesday, Frank Reich echoed Pederson's vote of confidence.

"I think the way we looked at it is, one thing every player knows, and every coach knows, if you line up in that environment, against those really good players on the other side of the ball, and you're going to get beat every now and then, at every position," said Reich.

"And not just at guard, or at tackle, or at center, corner, receiver getting beat up by a corner, it happens. So when we look at stuff like that, and when you see an individual get beat once or twice in a game, you don't like it, but it happens to literally everybody who suits up and goes out there to play.

"If that happens over five, six, seven games, then it becomes a problem and you evaluate it. When it happens in one game, you say, OK, we take note of it, but we have a lot of confidence. We've been working hard. We believe in our guys. So whether it's Isaac or whether it's another guy, it happens in this league. We fight to get better, and then you evaluate over the long haul."

The Eagles' next opponent is the New York Giants, who start Damon Harrison and Jay Bromley at DT.

