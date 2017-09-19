Eagles power ranking roundup after Week 2

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click, and now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.





Here's where people around the country have the Birds ranked:

How many Eagles quarterbacks have thrown for 300 yards and multiple touchdowns in each of the first two games of the season? Four. Ron Jaworski (1982), Randall Cunningham (1994), Donovan McNabb (2006) and Carson Wentz (2017). Wentz does not appear to be primed for a "sophomore slump."

#JimmySays: A "sophomore slump" was highly unlikely, as our Matt Mullin pointed out this offseason.

The Eagles let it rip most of the day in Kansas City, continuing the same defensive mojo they carried in Washington in Week 1. Carson Wentz used his mobility where appropriate, made a few intermediate throws and even received a gift to keep Philly in a tight contest. Everything unraveled late in the fourth quarter, right around the time the Chiefs' front seven wouldn't let up. Wentz's protection broke down repeatedly, ultimately allowing six sacks. Then the real turning point came on the Chris Jones pick off a batted pass. Look, Doug Pederson's guys showed they will be a pesky bunch this year, but Wentz is not good enough to pull rabbits out of a hat. He needs help.

#JimmySays: I mostly agree with the above, although I do think Wentz is good enough to pull rabbits out of his hat, like he did Week 1 in Washington. However, to expect him to do that consistently against good teams on the road is not a winning recipe.

The defense has impressed in the first two weeks. The front four is nasty.

#JimmySays: That's certainly true.

A lot of teams are going to lose at Kansas City this season. The Eagles played them tough. Carson Wentz was good on third downs against the Chiefs; the next step is becoming more consistent on first and second down.

#JimmySays: The Eagles actually rose one spot in Yahoo's power rankings from last week after their loss.

Why, exactly, did the Eagles sign RB LeGarrette Blount if his second game with the team was going to be a zero-carry outing? That’s what happened Sunday in Kansas City, when Coach Doug Pederson and offensive coordinator Frank Reich dialed up 46 passing attempts by QB Carson Wentz. That’s just misguided, pass-happy offensive play-calling. The Eagles did manage to get WRs Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith more involved in the offense. But they need to utilize Blount or get rid of him.

#JimmySays: Among the teams ranked ahead of the Eagles here are the Houston Texans, lol.

Few pills are more bitter than dropping to 0-2 against former coach Andy Reid. Maybe you shoulda treated Big Red a little nicer, Philly Fan.

#JimmySays: To begin, most fans want to see Reid succeed in Kansas City. But beyond that, it was pretty clear at the end of Reid regime that the team had to go in another direction. Thirdly, how exactly does Philly fan treatment of Reid factor in here? What a stupid comment.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.