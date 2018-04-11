April 11, 2018

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
"Ima recover a game-winning fumble in the Super Bowl," Derek Barnett thought to himself after being selected 14th overall by the Eagles in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The 2018 NFL Draft is in just two weeks, and this year it feels like it snuck up on Philadelphia Eagles fans and media to some degree, since we were all busy with a Super Bowl run.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Are the Eagles done in free agency? What are their biggest remaining positional needs for the draft? What prospects make sense for the Eagles in the draft?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

