Eagles 2018 NFL Draft preview: Quarterback

Over the next couple of weeks, we'll be taking a look at each of the Philadelphia Eagles' positional groups. We'll determine if the Eagles are likely to select a player at that position with one of their six picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, as well as note some players who make sense.

We'll start with quarterback, which is among the lowest positions on the Eagles' draft need totem pole. First, a look at the depth chart:

QB1 QB2 QB3 Carson Wentz Nick Foles Nate Sudfeld



The Eagles have as ideal a situation as imaginable at the moment. They have a starter in Wentz who likely would have been MVP of the league in just his second year, had he not torn his ACL. Wentz will have to prove that he is fully recovered and back to his old self, but certainly the Eagles have their long-term franchise quarterback in place.

Beyond Wentz, Nick Foles was only the Super Bowl MVP, no big deal, and Nate Sudfeld is a developmental guy who showed some intriguing traits in the Eagles' Week 17 game against Dallas last year.

It's really hard to imagine a much better situation than that.

If the Eagles receive a good offer for Foles via trade, they will be willing to deal, but that feels highly unlikely to occur anytime prior to the draft. As such, expect the Eagles to be out of the quarterback market in the draft, as it would be extremely out of the ordinary to carry four quarterbacks into the season.

What quarterbacks would make sense for the Eagles in the 2018 NFL Draft?

Again, none, but if the Eagles were to trade Foles, the quarterback who I think makes the most sense is Western Kentucky's Mike White. At 6'5, 224, White fits the mold of bigger Eagles quarterbacks, as Wentz, Foles, and Sudfeld are all at least 6'5 and 235 pounds. As you can see in White's highlight reel, he throws a pretty deep ball and has NFL arm strength.



That's it for now. But don't worry – we'll be profiling five to ten guys at other positional groups of need.

