April 09, 2018

Eagles 2018 NFL Draft preview: Quarterback

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
040918NickFoles Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Foles, Wentz, and Sud.

Over the next couple of weeks, we'll be taking a look at each of the Philadelphia Eagles' positional groups. We'll determine if the Eagles are likely to select a player at that position with one of their six picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, as well as note some players who make sense.

We'll start with quarterback, which is among the lowest positions on the Eagles' draft need totem pole. First, a look at the depth chart:

QB1 QB2 QB3 
Carson Wentz Nick Foles Nate Sudfeld 


The Eagles have as ideal a situation as imaginable at the moment. They have a starter in Wentz who likely would have been MVP of the league in just his second year, had he not torn his ACL. Wentz will have to prove that he is fully recovered and back to his old self, but certainly the Eagles have their long-term franchise quarterback in place. 

Beyond Wentz, Nick Foles was only the Super Bowl MVP, no big deal, and Nate Sudfeld is a developmental guy who showed some intriguing traits in the Eagles' Week 17 game against Dallas last year.

It's really hard to imagine a much better situation than that.

If the Eagles receive a good offer for Foles via trade, they will be willing to deal, but that feels highly unlikely to occur anytime prior to the draft. As such, expect the Eagles to be out of the quarterback market in the draft, as it would be extremely out of the ordinary to carry four quarterbacks into the season.

What quarterbacks would make sense for the Eagles in the 2018 NFL Draft?

Again, none, but if the Eagles were to trade Foles, the quarterback who I think makes the most sense is Western Kentucky's Mike White. At 6'5, 224, White fits the mold of bigger Eagles quarterbacks, as Wentz, Foles, and Sudfeld are all at least 6'5 and 235 pounds. As you can see in White's highlight reel, he throws a pretty deep ball and has NFL arm strength. 


That's it for now. But don't worry – we'll be profiling five to ten guys at other positional groups of need.

MORE ON THE DRAFT: Eagles-only mock draft, version 3.0 | Mock draft roundup: Post-free agency edition | Eagles draft prospect visit tracker | A look at the history of the 32nd overall pick | Eagles 2018 draft picks

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia 2018 NFL Draft Eagles 2018 NFL Draft

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Young or not, the Sixers have a reasonable path to an NBA Finals appearance
040718-JJRedick-USAToday

Gun Violence

'Town Hall For Our Lives' forums to proceed without local congressmen
Carroll - March For Our Lives

Theater

Gabrielle Ruiz talks taking the wildly popular 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' on tour
Gabrielle Ruiz

Eagles

Insane Nick Foles (or other Eagles player) trade take tracker
012018_Eagles-Foles_usat

Cities

Pew's annual 'State of the City' report finds economic growth, deeper poverty in Philadelphia
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia Skyline at dusk

Food & Drink

Here's when Ben & Jerry's will celebrate Free Cone Day 2018
Carroll - Ice Cream Free Cone Day Ben & Jerry's

Escapes

Limited - Athens Greece

$1899 & up -- Greek Week: Stay in Athens & Santorini w/Air & Tours
Limited - Wine and relaxation getaway in Sonoma County

Up to 50% Off -- Wine & Relaxation Await in Sonoma Valley
Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.