Eagles mock draft roundup: Post-free agency edition

March 23, 2018
On Thursday, with free agency settling down, we published our third Philadelphia Eagles-only mock draft of the offseason. Today we'll take a peek around at some of the national guys and see who they have going to the Birds at 32nd overall.
If the Eagles stick to their "BPA" philosophy (best player available), they could take the dynamic tight end to pair with Zach Ertz to create an explosive "12" personnel package.
#JimmySays: No way. I like Goedert, and even profiled him way back in early November, but he is (a) not going to be the best available player at pick 32, and (b) even if he was, he'd be a terrible use of resources at pick 32 for a player who will only get on the field in two-TE sets.
Plus, Doug Pederson would have to deal with reporters asking him if the fans would be mad that the Eagles drafted a guy named Dallas.
The Eagles are looking to improve their offensive line, and McGlinchey will help.
#JimmySays: Geez, Chad really phoned in the explanation for this pick. Anyway, sure, McGlinchey makes sense as a long-term replacement for whenever Jason Peters retires.
The Eagles are another team whose balanced roster gives them the chance to pluck the best available guy, and not pass on a corner with Oliver’s potential in this spot.
#JimmySays: If you read me often enough, you already know I'm a huge proponent of drafting the "best available player." However, at some point, the "best available player" simply has nowhere to fit on your roster. For example, the Eagles certainly aren't going to draft a quarterback at pick No. 32, right?
Similarly, where exactly are they going to fit another outside corner on their roster when they already have five of them who are 24 years of age or younger? If Oliver is that good, he'll either be gone by pick No. 32, or the Eagles should have themselves plenty of suitors wanting to trade up.
When you win the Super Bowl, you can draft luxury players in the first round. And that is what Moore would be in Philadelphia, providing a dynamic inside-outside threat.
#JimmySays: I got asked a few times about Moore in my latest Eagles chat because he's a local kid, but I hadn't watched him yet. Anyway, I took a look, and his best plays are impressive. He has great RAC ability, and he had a really good NFL Combine showing. However, Joe Douglas seems to be production-oriented, and Moore's production at Maryland (a lot of which was on quick hitters and screens) was just OK.
If I'm picking in the first round, my preference would be to see a receiver excel while running the full route tree consistently. I wouldn't take him at 32.
The Super Bowl champs boast one of the more complete rosters in the NFL but could use an intimidator in the back end. Harrison remains better against the run than the pass at this point, but he could be afforded a “redshirt” year with veterans Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod already in place in Philadelphia.
#JimmySays: I actually kinda like Harrison's ability in coverage. If the Eagles think he's more of a box safety than a guy who can cover, I can promise you they won't take him. Anyway, this pick would indeed make sense, on the premise that I think he can cover.
Although Philadelphia added Daryl Worley, he’s not a great slot replacement for the departed Patrick Robinson. Alexander would be. He’s a fluid athlete in coverage, and is more than willing to be aggressive and lay a hit.
#JimmySays: A slot corner certainly makes more sense than Breer's choice of Oliver. However, the Eagles would almost certainly have to deal one of their five current corners, because they aren't keeping six (probably not even five) active on game day.
What a fun addition for Carson Wentz. Washington is faster on the field than on the track and routinely finds the football in tight coverage.
#JimmySays: I'm a big Washington fan, but now that the Eagles have added Mike Wallace, a borderline first round receiver feels unlikely.
With LeGarrette Blount now in Detroit and Darren Sproles not expected to return, Guice, who has drawn comparisons to Marshawn Lynch, would seem like a natural fit. Yes, Jay Ajayi and Super Bowl hero Corey Clement return (along with Wendell Smallwood) but as Blount proved in 2017, you can never have too many talented backs in a game where injuries can derail a season.
#JimmySays: I like Guice quite a bit, and don't think he'll be there at pick 32, but if he is, go get him.
The Eagles benefitted from a running back committee in 2017, but LeGarrette Blount’s gone, Jay Ajayi’s under contract for just one more year, and Corey Clement may not be a carry-the-load type of feature back. The defending Super Bowl champs could go in any number of directions here, but adding a tackle-breaking creator like Guice to an already talent-packed offense just feels unfair.
#JimmySays: Another vote for Guice.
With anchor LT Jason Peters now 36 and coming off an injury, they need insurance on the OL. I think it’s a tossup on whether Wynn or Notre Dame’s Mike McGlinchey are the 2nd best LT on the board.
#JimmySays: No. At 6'3, 313, Wynn isn't playing tackle in the NFL. He'll probably play guard, maybe center.
