Eagles mock draft roundup: Post-free agency edition

On Thursday, with free agency settling down, we published our third Philadelphia Eagles-only mock draft of the offseason. Today we'll take a peek around at some of the national guys and see who they have going to the Birds at 32nd overall.

Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State (Bucky Brooks, NFL.com)

If the Eagles stick to their "BPA" philosophy (best player available), they could take the dynamic tight end to pair with Zach Ertz to create an explosive "12" personnel package.

#JimmySays: No way. I like Goedert, and even profiled him way back in early November, but he is (a) not going to be the best available player at pick 32, and (b) even if he was, he'd be a terrible use of resources at pick 32 for a player who will only get on the field in two-TE sets.

Plus, Doug Pederson would have to deal with reporters asking him if the fans would be mad that the Eagles drafted a guy named Dallas.