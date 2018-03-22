Eagles-only mock draft, version 3.0

With NFL free agency (mostly) in the rear-view mirror, now feels like an appropriate time to put out our third Eagles-only mock draft of the offseason.

As a reminder, the Eagles only have six draft picks this year, and none in the second or third rounds.

And as always, we don't repeat players from previous "Eagles-only" mocks:



• Eagles-only mock draft, version 1.0

• Eagles-only mock draft, version 2.0

Version 3.0:

Round 1: Justin Reid, S, Stanford (6'1, 204)

Reid is a player that has been on my radar for quite some time, as he was among the first group of prospects we profiled in our Grocery Shopping series way back in August of last year. And then I kind of forgot about him, until the Eagles hosted him on a visit to the NovaCare Complex, at which point I remembered how good of a fit he would be in the Eagles' defense.

Reid is the little brother of San Francisco 49ers safety (and former first round pick) Eric Reid. If you read anything about Reid, you'll almost always see people refer to his "football IQ." In addition to his smarts, Reid tested really well at the 2018 NFL Combine:

His strengths, as noted by Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, read a lot like those of Malcolm Jenkins:

Offers excellent versatility. Good football intelligence. Plays with rapid response to motion and formation shifts. Rarely caught out of position. Shows ability to excel up top or near the box. Able to line up over the top of slots and drag tight ends around the field as well. Stays deeper than deepest from single high coverage. Works with NFL-caliber recognition to reaction time. Has speed and anticipation to range over top and challenge the catch. Impressive ball skills. Can sink and scoop low throws or elevate and take away the jump ball. Physical challenges to the catch point. Sprints hard from high to low to handle run support. Eludes blockers in space. Tough enough for box duties. Runs the alley and smothers running backs. Reliable wrap and drag tackler.

Here's a highlight reel:



The Eagles presently have no depth at safety behind the quality starting duo of Jenkins and Rodney McLeod. They could certainly still re-sign Corey Graham, who was a quality addition last offseason, but even if they do, they need a young safety to develop behind Jenkins and McLeod.

Next offseason, the Eagles would save a little over $5 million if they choose to move on from McLeod, so they would be wise to have a player ready to take over for him if they decided to go that route. Having two safeties as versatile as Jenkins and Reid would allow the Eagles to get more creative on defense.

Finding safeties that can do as much as Jenkins is very hard. In addition to serving as a short-term potential replacement for McLeod, Reid could serve as the long-term replacement for Jenkins, whenever his career winds down.

As far as his role in 2018, Reid would give the Eagles more opportunities to use three-safety sets, something they started to do a lot more of in 2017. He would make a lot of sense at pick No. 32.

Round 4: Dorian O'Daniel, LB, Clemson (6'1, 223)

O'Daniel is an undersized linebacker at just 223 pounds, but he is a playmaker. In 2017, he filled up the stat sheet, making 88 tackles (11.5 for loss), 5 sacks, 5 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries, and 2 INTs, both of which he returned for scores.

Here's a highlight reel from 2016. As you can see, O'Daniel does not play like he's undersized:



The Eagles have recently brought in a pair of safeties and converted them to linebacker, in Kamu Grugier-Hill and Nate Gerry. Jim Schwartz seems to prefer athleticism to size, and O'Daniel has the speed and coverage skills he covets at the linebacker position.



O'Daniel is also thought of as one of the premier special teams standouts in this draft class, just as Mack Hollins was a year ago. He can contribute on special teams from Day 1, with the chance to become a starter at linebacker down the line.