March 21, 2018

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
In case you were wondering, yes, the Eagles are still Super Bowl Champions.

Last week, we skipped our weekly Philadelphia Eagles chat due to the breaking news nature of free agency. Now that things have calmed down, let's talk about it.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What was the Eagles' best move in free agency? Should the Eagles trade Nick Foles, and if so, what would be appropriate compensation? Is there even still a market for him? What types of moves can we expect the Eagles to make going forward?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Jimmy Kempski
