Report: Eagles will open against the Vikings Week 1 in 2018

Each year, the reigning Super Bowl champion plays on the Thursday night before the opening Sunday of the NFL season. According to a report from Howard Eskin of WIP, the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Minnesota Vikings in a rematch of the Eagles' 38-7 blowout win in the NFC Championship Game.

Something tells me Vikings fans won't plan a "takeover" of Philadelphia this time around.

On paper, the Eagles will have a tough schedule in 2018, at least outside of the NFC East.

Eagles 2018 home games

Cowboys

Giants

Redskins

Falcons Panthers Texans Colts Vikings

In picture form:

Eagles 2018 road games

Cowboys

Giants

Redskins

Saints

Buccaneers

Jaguars

Titans

Rams



In picture form: