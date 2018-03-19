March 19, 2018

Report: Eagles will open against the Vikings Week 1 in 2018

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
031818EaglesFans Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

There will be "Foles-Skol" chants.

Each year, the reigning Super Bowl champion plays on the Thursday night before the opening Sunday of the NFL season. According to a report from Howard Eskin of WIP, the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Minnesota Vikings in a rematch of the Eagles' 38-7 blowout win in the NFC Championship Game.

Something tells me Vikings fans won't plan a "takeover" of Philadelphia this time around.

On paper, the Eagles will have a tough schedule in 2018, at least outside of the NFC East.

Eagles 2018 home games

  1. Cowboys
  2. Giants
  3. Redskins
  4. Falcons
  5. Panthers
  6. Texans
  7. Colts
  8. Vikings

In picture form: 

None

Eagles 2018 road games

  1. Cowboys
  2. Giants
  3. Redskins
  4. Saints
  5. Buccaneers
  6. Jaguars
  7. Titans
  8. Rams

In picture form: 

None

The Eagles will play all five of the 'other' NFC playoff teams next season, plus a pair from the AFC.

MORE: NFC East free agency grades: Giants edition | Eagles currently projected to have 11 picks in 2019 NFL Draft | LeGarrette Blount posts heartfelt message to Eagles, Philly fans | Philadelphia Eagles updated 2018 depth chart

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles schedule

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Where do the Eagles currently stand on gaining compensatory picks in the 2019 NFL Draft?
031618TreyBurton

Women's History Month

Escaping George Washington: Oney Judge's 'amazing story' of courage
Only_Judge

Television

A visual, four-decade history of Jim Gardner's mustache
Jim Gardner 1983

Sixers

Sixers overcome rough start to steal late win against the Knicks
031618-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Opinion

Congress, listen to America: NO concealed carry reciprocity
03162018_gun_holster_wikimedia

Food

Who invented eating utensils?
fork and knife

Escapes

Limited - Hobbiton in New Zealand

$2149 & up -- 10-Day New Zealand Lord of the Rings Tour

 *
Limited - Train tour of Alaska

2-For-1 -- Alaska: Anchorage & Denali Rail Tours in May
Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.