Report: Eagles will open against the Vikings Week 1 in 2018

March 19, 2018
Each year, the reigning Super Bowl champion plays on the Thursday night before the opening Sunday of the NFL season. According to a report from Howard Eskin of WIP, the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Minnesota Vikings in a rematch of the Eagles' 38-7 blowout win in the NFC Championship Game.
When #NFL schedule comes out sources tell me #Eagles will play #Vikings to open season Thursday night September 6th in Philadelphia. It’s rematch of NFC Championship game. @SportsRadioWIP— Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) March 19, 2018
Something tells me Vikings fans won't plan a "takeover" of Philadelphia this time around.
On paper, the Eagles will have a tough schedule in 2018, at least outside of the NFC East.
In picture form:
In picture form:
The Eagles will play all five of the 'other' NFC playoff teams next season, plus a pair from the AFC.
Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.
Like Jimmy on Facebook.
Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.