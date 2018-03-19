Eagles draft prospect visit tracker

Over the next month or so, we'll be tracking the Eagles' 30 allotted pre-draft private visits to the NovaCare Complex, as they are pretty good indicators of who the Eagles might draft. As visits trickle in, we'll add analysis of each player. Bookmark, please.

Here are the players who have either visited, or reportedly will visit the Eagles. Hat tip to BleedingGreenNation.com, who does a good job keeping their eye out for reported visits.

Derrius Guice, RB, LSU (5'10, 212)

According to Tony Pauline of DraftAnalyst.com, Guice visited the Eagles (h/t BGN)

After working out for the Tampa Bay Bucs yesterday, LSU running back Derrius Guice will be meeting the Indianapolis Colts in Baton Rouge before jetting off to see the Philadelphia Eagles for an official visit. I’m told Eagles running back coach Duce Staley is a big supporter of Guice.

For the second straight year in 2018, LSU might have a running back taken in the first round, as Guice could follow in the footsteps of Leonard Fournette, who went fourth overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Because Guice has been Fournette's backup at LSU, he has low mileage:

Derrius Guice Rush Yards YPC TD 2015 51 436 8.5 3 2016 183 1387 7.6 15 2017 237 1251 5.3 11 TOTAL 471 3074 6.5 29





Guice averaged 7.8 yards per carry during his freshman and sophomore seasons. Obviously, that is excellent. His 5.3 yards per carry average in 2017? Not nearly as impressive, though Guice battled through some injuries. Additionally, in three seasons, Guice has just 32 career receptions, although that could be a symptom of LSU not using their backs much in the passing game.

A highlight reel:



Guice is similar to Fournette to a small degree in that he will occasionally dish out punishment to defenders when finishing runs, but not to the level that Fournette did. Where Guice stands out is his quick feet and cutting ability in the hole, as well as his balance and change of direction at top speed.



Donte Jackson, CB, LSU (5'11, 175)

According to Brandon Gowton of BGN, Jackson seemingly visited the NovaCare Complex.

Jackson is a track star who ran a 4.32 40 at the 2018 NFL Combine. He has outstanding athleticism, but is undersized.

A highlight reel:



In the NFL, Jackson projects to the slot, which makes him a potential Eagles target, with Patrick Robinson signing with the New Orleans Saints in free agency.



Justin Reid, S, Stanford (6'1, 204)

According to Josh Norris of Rotoworld, the Eagles are one of five teams that have set a visit with Reid.

Reid is the little brother of San Francisco 49ers safety (and former first round pick) Eric Reid. If you read anything about Reid, you'll almost always see people refer to his "football IQ." In addition to his smarts, Reid tested really well at the 2018 NFL Combine:

His strengths, as noted by Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

Offers excellent versatility. Good football intelligence. Plays with rapid response to motion and formation shifts. Rarely caught out of position. Shows ability to excel up top or near the box. Able to line up over the top of slots and drag tight ends around the field as well. Stays deeper than deepest from single high coverage. Works with NFL-caliber recognition to reaction time. Has speed and anticipation to range over top and challenge the catch. Impressive ball skills. Can sink and scoop low throws or elevate and take away the jump ball. Physical challenges to the catch point. Sprints hard from high to low to handle run support. Eludes blockers in space. Tough enough for box duties. Runs the alley and smothers running backs. Reliable wrap and drag tackler.

That sounds a lot like Malcolm Jenkins. Here's a highlight reel:



Note the graphic on the above video at the :05 mark. Again, remind you of anyone?

The Eagles presently have no depth at safety behind the quality starting duo of Jenkins and Rodney McLeod. They could certainly still re-sign Corey Graham, who was a quality addition last offseason, but even if they do, they need a young safety to develop behind Jenkins and McLeod.

Next offseason, the Eagles would save a little over $5 million if they choose to move on from McLeod, so they would be wise to have a player ready to take over for him if they decided to go that route.

Reid would make a lot of sense at pick No. 32.

