The Eagles currently have eight picks in the 2018 NFL Draft.

August 11, 2017

Philadelphia Eagles 2018 draft picks

We're far away from the 2018 NFL Draft, but the Eagles have now made four trades that affect their picks next year. The first was the trade to move up to the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, where the Eagles selected Carson Wentz. The Eagles will be without their second-round pick in 2018, as that is owned by the Cleveland Browns.

The next trade was, of course, the deal that sent Sam Bradford to the Minnesota Vikings, netting the Eagles a fourth-round pick, followed by the trade of Eric Rowe to the Patriots, which will become either a third- or fourth round pick.

And most recently, the Eagles will also be without third round pick, which they traded along with Jordan Matthews for cornerback Ronald Darby.

Here is a look at the Eagles' 2018 draft picks, which we'll update anytime it changes:

 RoundHow acquired 
 1Eagles' own pick 
 4Eagles' own pick 
 4(Acquired from Vikings as part of the Sam Bradford trade)
 4(Acquired from Patriots for Eric Rowe)
This pick will become a third-round pick if Rowe plays in at least 50 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps either in 2016 or 2017 
 5Eagles' own pick 
 6Eagles' own pick 
 7Eagles' own pick 

