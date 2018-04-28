Eagles select rugby dude Jordan Mailata with the 233rd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft

With the 233rd pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected projected offensive tackle Jordan Mailata.

After playing professional rugby, Mailata is preparing to play offensive tackle in the NFL, and he had an impressive pro day, via NFL.com.

Mailata measured just shy of 6-foot-8 and weighed 346 pounds. His arms measured a massive 35.5 inches. He was timed at 5.12 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which would have been good for seventh among tackle participants at the NFL Combine in February. He also excelled in the short shuttle with a time (4.67 seconds) that would have been among the top 10 at his position. Mailata put up 22 reps on the bench press.

Here he is in action, playing rugby:

I don't know what to make of any of that, it terms of projecting him to offensive tackle. Sorry. Maybe just make him the first 346-pound running back in NFL history.

Anyway, Mailata makes sense as a flier for the Eagles, who don't need immediate help with a stacked group at OT, but will have tackle needs down the road whenever Jason Peters retires.

He is a highly athletic developmental prospect that Jeff Stoutland could try to work his magic with over the next couple years.



The Eagles trade up from pick No. 250 to pick No. 233 to select Mailata. The cost was a 2019 seventh round pick.

