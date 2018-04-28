The Eagles-Browns Carson Wentz trade is finally complete

In 2017, before Carson Wentz tore his ACL, the Philadelphia Eagles steamrolled to a 10-2 start under the then-MVP front-runner, eventually landing the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs on their way to a Super Bowl victory. Had Wentz not led the Eagles to their dominant start, who knows how the season would have ended.

The Eagles, of course, acquired the No. 2 overall pick used to draft Wentz from the Cleveland Browns, who went 0-16 a year ago. The two franchises have taken drastically different paths in trying to build a contender.

The trade at the time was as follows:

Browns got Eagles got 2016 1st round pick (8th overall) 2016 1st round pick (2nd overall) 2016 3rd round pick (77th overall) 2017 4th round pick 2016 4th round pick (100th overall) 2017 1st round pick 2018 2nd round pick





The Browns then took those draft picks acquired from the Eagles, and made a slew of trades resulting in even more picks, almost like tree growing branches. On Saturday afternoon, the Browns finally used all their picks stemming from the Wentz trade on players.

The following is a list of who they acquired, in alphabetical order:

• WR Corey Coleman: In two seasons, Coleman has played in 19 games (18 starts). He has 56 catches for 718 yards and 5 TDs. He is a projected starter for the Browns in 2018.

• OT Shon Coleman: Coleman had a rough season in 2017, but he got good experience under his belt, starting all 16 games. With Joe Thomas heading to retirement, Coleman is currently projected as the starting LT heading into 2018.

• OG/OT Spencer Drango: Drango has appeared in 32 games in two seasons, starting 19. He's a projected backup in 2018.



• QB Cody Kessler: Traded to the Jaguars for a conditional seventh round pick.

• S Derrick Kindred: Kindred has appeared in 26 games, starting 15. He has 103 career tackles, 1 INT, 0 FF. He's a projected backup in 2018.



• QB DeShone Kizer: Kizer started 15 games for the Browns in 2017, going 0-15 (obviously), with a QB rating of 60.5 The Browns traded him to the Packers for CB/S Damarious Randall.



• WR Ricardo Louis: In 32 games (12 starts), Louis has 45 catches for 562 yards and 0 TDs. He's projected as the team's No. 4 WR in 2018.

• WR Jordan Payton: Payton was released prior to the 2017 season. He is not currently on an NFL roster.

• S Jabrill Peppers: In 13 games (13 starts) as a rookie, Peppers had 44 tackles and 1 INT. He also averaged 6.0 yards per return on 30 punt returns and 22.7 yards per return on 14 kick returns.

• DE Chad Thomas: Selected No. 67 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.



• CB Denzel Ward: Selected No. 4 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.



• The Browns also used pick No. 178 (a branch-off pick from the Wentz trade) to move up from 114 to 105 to select WR Antonio Callaway.



So, uh, not that this is a difficult question, but what would you rather have?

