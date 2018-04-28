April 28, 2018

Eagles select Pittsburgh CB Avonte Maddox with the 125th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft

Jimmy Kempski
Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Avonte Maddox defends North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Kelvin Harmon.

With the 125th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Pittsburgh CB Avonte Maddox.

Even after the release of Daryl Worley, the Eagles are loaded with outside corners, in Ronald Darby, Jalen Mills, Sidney Jones, and Rasul Douglas. None of the Eagles' corners have extensive experience playing the slot in the NFL, though the team thinks that Mills can handle those responsibilities if need be.

At 5'9, 184, Maddox projects to slot corner in the NFL. Despite his smaller size, Maddox is feisty and confident, which no doubt appeals to Jim Schwartz. 

In the NFC East, there are a number of small, shifty, talented slot receivers in the Giants' Sterling Shepard, the Redskins' Jamison Crowder, and the Cowboys' Cole Beasley (if you think he's still good, that is). As such, grabbing a slot corner in the fourth round to match up with shifty slot receivers makes sense.

Maddox has the athleticism to stick with those receivers.

A highlight reel:


The Eagles will be on the clock once again shortly at Pick No. 130.

