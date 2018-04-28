Eagles select Florida State DE Josh Sweat with the 130th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft

April 28, 2018
With the 130th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Florida State DE Josh Sweat.
Sweat was projected by many as a Day 2 pick. He is a 6-foot-5, size-speed freak with 4.52 speed, and other extremely impressive measurables:
Landing him in the fourth round is excellent value. At 251 pounds, Sweat is a difficult projection to 4-3 defensive end, as he would likely have to put on weight to hold up at the point of attack against the run.
The Eagles have taken chances on size-speed freak defensive ends in recent years, notably Alex McCalister in the seventh round of the 2016 draft, though Sweat is a far better prospect. The Eagles could view Sweat as a situational pass rusher on obvious passing downs early in his career.
A highlight reel:
