Fans of each team will have their own section at the 2018 NFL Draft in Dallas

All season long in 2017, Philadelphia Eagles fans traveled extraordinarily well to opposing venues. They completely overran the StubHub Center and LA Coliseum in each of their two Los Angeles games against the Chargers and Rams, and were so loud in the Birds' Week 15 game in New Jersey against the Giants that Eli Manning credited them with causing a critical false start that may have affected the outcome of the game.

After winning the Super Bowl, you can bet Eagles fans will show up in big numbers to attend the 2018 NFL Draft in Dallas later this month. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com, Eagles fans (and fans of every other team) will have their own section in the stadium.

At the 2017 NFL Draft, which was of course held in Philadelphia, former Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson infamously trolled Eagles fans by rubbing Dallas' five Super Bowl wins in their faces.

Unlike many Cowboys followers, Pearson remembers when the Cowboys, a team that has won an embarrassing two playoff games in the last 20-plus years, were actually good.

A year later, with a Super Bowl win in hand, it's a lock that Eagles fans attending the draft are going to be insufferably annoying and petty (I say that with love) to fans of the other 31 teams. And now they'll all also be sitting together. It's payback time.

