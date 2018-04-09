April 09, 2018

Fans of each team will have their own section at the 2018 NFL Draft in Dallas

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
040918EaglesFans Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles fans are going to be loud and proud in Dallas.

All season long in 2017, Philadelphia Eagles fans traveled extraordinarily well to opposing venues. They completely overran the StubHub Center and LA Coliseum in each of their two Los Angeles games against the Chargers and Rams, and were so loud in the Birds' Week 15 game in New Jersey against the Giants that Eli Manning credited them with causing a critical false start that may have affected the outcome of the game.

After winning the Super Bowl, you can bet Eagles fans will show up in big numbers to attend the 2018 NFL Draft in Dallas later this month. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com, Eagles fans (and fans of every other team) will have their own section in the stadium.

At the 2017 NFL Draft, which was of course held in Philadelphia, former Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson infamously trolled Eagles fans by rubbing Dallas' five Super Bowl wins in their faces. 

Unlike many Cowboys followers, Pearson remembers when the Cowboys, a team that has won an embarrassing two playoff games in the last 20-plus years, were actually good. 

A year later, with a Super Bowl win in hand, it's a lock that Eagles fans attending the draft are going to be insufferably annoying and petty (I say that with love) to fans of the other 31 teams. And now they'll all also be sitting together. It's payback time.

MORE: Eagles players sing Meek Mill's 'Dreams and Nightmares' in post-Super Bowl locker room celebration | Mailbag: How many prime time games will the Eagles have in 2018? | Here are all of new Eagles TE Richard Rodgers' targets in 2016, with analysis

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Fans

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Young or not, the Sixers have a reasonable path to an NBA Finals appearance
040718-JJRedick-USAToday

Gun Violence

'Town Hall For Our Lives' forums to proceed without local congressmen
Carroll - March For Our Lives

Theater

Gabrielle Ruiz talks taking the wildly popular 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' on tour
Gabrielle Ruiz

Eagles

Mailbag: How many prime time games will the Eagles have in 2018?
040718CarsonWentz

Cities

Pew's annual 'State of the City' report finds economic growth, deeper poverty in Philadelphia
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia Skyline at dusk

Food & Drink

Here's when Ben & Jerry's will celebrate Free Cone Day 2018
Carroll - Ice Cream Free Cone Day Ben & Jerry's

Escapes

Limited - Wine and relaxation getaway in Sonoma County

Up to 50% Off -- Wine & Relaxation Await in Sonoma Valley
Limited - Athens Greece

$1899 & up -- Greek Week: Stay in Athens & Santorini w/Air & Tours
Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.