April 08, 2018

Eagles players sing Meek Mill's 'Dreams and Nightmares' in post-Super Bowl locker room celebration

By Jimmy Kempski
Meek.

When the Philadelphia Eagles ran out onto the field for Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots, they did so to Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares."

After their win, they also played "Dreams and Nightmares" in the locker room. And, well, for those of you who haven't seen my Periscope video of that already, here it is (parental discretion advised):


