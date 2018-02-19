Insane Nick Foles trade take tracker

I have a feeling I'm going to be writing a lot about Nick Foles' value all offseason, so allow me to compose a standard disclaimer about Foles first, and then we'll keep track of the madness that emerges this offseason about the trade compensation that people think the Eagles will receive in return for him.

DISCLAIMER: Nick Foles is great. He is a Super Bowl winning MVP and a Philadelphia legend for life. His playoff run on the way to the Eagles' first Super Bowl win in franchise history was nothing short of outstanding. He threw with accuracy and confidence, leading the Eagles to 31 points (offensively) against the No. 1 ranked defense in the NFL in the NFC Championship Game, and then he beat arguably the best quarterback in NFL history in an instant classic Super Bowl shootout. In no way are we disparaging Nick Foles at all.

There. Now that we've gotten that out of the way, let's note that Foles has value to the Eagles in 2018. As you're all aware, the Eagles' starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, tore his ACL Week 14 of the regular season. Yep, it's true. That happened.

The Eagles already know they can win with Foles (obviously), so there's no need to rush Wentz back onto the field, if you're not certain he's back to 100 percent health. Foles affords the Eagles the luxury of taking their time with Wentz, without sacrificing the 2018 season. There is high value in that.

Of course, there's also a number of pretty good reasons why trading him makes a lot of sense.

• The Eagles will pick 32nd in the 2018 NFL Draft, and then they won't pick again until the end of the fourth round. They only have six draft picks overall. They have as little draft capital as they've had heading into a draft in recent memory. A trade of Foles would help restock their pipeline of young players on a team that can realistically expect to make the playoffs heading into any season for the next 12-15 or so years (or however long Wentz can play, barring constant injuries).



• Foles is set to become a free agent after the 2018 season. At that time, he'll likely leave in free agency (a) if he has starter aspirations, or (b) simply because the Eagles can't afford him anymore. If you trade him now, you'd likely get a high draft pick in return rather than lose him for potentially nothing.

• Foles is slated to become more expensive in 2018, when he will count for $7.6 million on the salary cap, $5.2 million of which the Eagles would save if they traded him. The Eagles are going to have to make several moves just to get below the salary cap, and a trade of Foles would help significantly in that pursuit. That money could go toward other important matters, like re-signing free agent-to-be LB Nigel Bradham, or helping get contract extensions done with players whose contracts are set to expire after the 2018 season, like DE Brandon Graham, LB Jordan Hicks, CB Ronald Darby, or RB Jay Ajayi.

Can the Eagles get a first-round pick in return for Foles? Sure, that's certainly possible. What I do know is that Howie Roseman has the luxury position of sitting back and waiting for a great offer, or, you know, simply keeping Foles, who is also valuable to the Eagles.

That said, some of the trade compensation takes for Foles are unreal. Let's just go ahead and keep a tracker of them, so I don't have to write a new article every time one emerges.

I don’t think Philly trades quarterback Nick Foles, unless some team makes an offer that start with two first-round picks. Even then, I’m skeptical they’d pull the trigger. This is why they got Foles in the first place—because GM Howie Roseman and Pederson think the backup quarterback is one of the 10 or 12 most important players on the team.

Former GM Bill Polian wouldn't even begin listening to offers unless they started with two first round picks and two second round picks

Via Adam Schefter...

To be continued...

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.