April 05, 2018

Live: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Carroll - Eagles Parade Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Fans cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles during the championship parade, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.

While they signed a tight end and linebacker over the last week, the Philadelphia Eagles likely won't have much in the way of meaty news until the 2018 NFL Draft, at the end of April. Still, the Eagles are always worth discussing, so bring it on.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Are the Eagles done in free agency? What are their biggest remaining positional needs? Has the trade market for Nick Foles dried up? What roles will Richard Rodgers and Paul Worrilow have on the Eagles' roster? What prospects make sense for the Eagles in the draft?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

