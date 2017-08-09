Eagles NFL
Carson and Aaron.

August 09, 2017

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

The Philadelphia Eagles will head to Green Bay to take on the Packers in their first preseason game Thursday night. Yes, football (as in, the Eagles vs. some other team) is back.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Philadelphia Eagles. Who has looked good through the first two weeks of camp? Who has not? Could the Eagles trade for a corner? Could they still look to deal Jordan Matthews or Mychal Kendricks? What's up with Alshon Jeffery?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

