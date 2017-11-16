Eagles NFL
111617CowboysFans Ron Jenkins/AP

November 16, 2017

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

The red-hot 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles now have a seven-game winning streak and are cruising toward an NFC East title, even without Jason Peters, Jordan Hicks and Darren Sproles. Did the bye week cool them off?

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Eagles.  Can the Eagles put the Cowboys away for good Sunday night? Is Carson Wentz better than Dak Prescott? What are the matchups to watch against the Cowboys next week? How are the Eagles coping with the losses of Peters and Hicks? Should you start booking a hotel room in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

