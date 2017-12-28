Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

In his first start with the Philadelphia Eagles since 2014, Nick Foles led the team to a win behind a four-TD, no-INT effort over the lowly New York Giants. In start No. 2 against the Oakland Raiders, he looked like Mike McMahon. The Eagles are now 13-2 with home field advantage throughout the playoffs wrapped up, but they are vulnerable.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Eagles. Should the Eagles rest their starters against the Cowboys this week? Will they? Can Nick Foles turn it around, if he plays? Should we be feeling confident in the defense after one good showing over the last four games? Should you cancel that hotel room in Minneapolis?



Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.