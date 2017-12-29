Eagles-Cowboys injury report, with analysis: Could Sidney Jones make his NFL debut?

All season long, when we have published injury reports leading up the Eagles' games, we have taken a deep look at each teams' injuries, both in terms of who is listed as 'out,' 'questionable,' and 'doubtful.' With this upcoming Week 17 matchup being completely meaningless, we're just going to skip the Cowboys' injuries, because really, who cares?

The Eagles' injury report this week, however, is very interesting, to say the least.

The Eagles listed both DE Brandon Graham and LB Joe Walker as out. Graham was injured during the Eagles' Week 16 win over the Raiders, so it makes sense to hold him out. Walker's inclusion on the injury report, however, is peculiar.

Walker was an active participant in practice all week, and then all of a sudden, on Friday, bang, he's listed as "out" with the same neck injury he had earlier this season. A week ago, Walker was replaced in the starting lineup by Dannell Ellerbe.

Meanwhile, rookie second-round pick Sidney Jones has been practicing with the team since December 13th. The Eagles will have to make a decision on whether or not to activate him to the 53-man roster by next Wednesday. If not, he will go on injured reserve, at which point his season will be over.

On Friday, Doug Pederson was asked whether Jones could be activated sooner, and possibly play against the Dallas Cowboys this week. He didn't say no.

"We're going to wait and see," said Doug Pederson. "We're going to get through today. As you know obviously the physicality of banging, of hitting is a little bit of a concern. But health-wise, he's doing well. We'll get through today and see.

"It's not ruled out. There's a chance. There's a possibility. We just have to get through today and tomorrow."

If Jones is indeed activated to the 53-man roster, the Eagles would have to clear a spot on the roster to make room for him. One option would be to place Walker on injured reserve.

Jalen Mills also appeared on the Eagles' injury report, for the record. He is listed as 'questionable,' and is a good bet to sit this game out.

