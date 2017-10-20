Eagles currently have the best record in the NFL: A look at their playoff odds

After the previously 5-1 Kansas City Chiefs lost on an Oakland Raiders TD pass from Derek Carr to Michael Crabtree with no time left on the clock Thursday night, the Eagles were left as the only one-loss team in the NFL.

Still, there isn't much of a cushion between the Birds and the rest of the league, as there is a 14-team cluster of two-loss teams directly below them. They are as follows:

Team Record Winning % Eagles 5-1 .833 Chiefs 5-2 .714 Patriots 4-2 .667 Steelers 4-2 .667 Vikings 4-2 .667 Packers 4-2 .667 Rams 4-2 .667 Panthers 4-2 .667 Bills 3-2 .600 Dolphins 3-2 .600 Broncos 3-2 .600 Seahawks 3-2 .600 Saints 3-2 .600 Falcons 3-2 .600 Redskins 3-2 .600



Still, after six games, the Eagles are in an excellent position to make the playoffs this season. Football Outsiders projects the Eagles as finishing with 11.5 wins, with a 92.1 percent chance of making the playoffs this season. Here are some additional probabilities, via Football Outsiders:

• Chance of winning the NFC East: 78.3 percent

• Chance of earning a first-round bye: 60.9 percent

• Chance of earning a wildcard spot: 13.8 percent

• Chance of being the No. 1 seed: 41.6 percent

• Chance of being the No. 2 seed: 19.3 percent

• Chance of being the No. 3 seed: 11.1 percent

• Chance of being the No. 4 seed: 6.3 percent

• Chance of being the No. 5 seed: 9.1 percent

• Chance of being the No. 6 seed: 4.7 percent

Here's how the Eagles' odds of making the playoffs compare with the rest of the NFC:

Team Chance of making playoffs Team Chance of making playoffs Eagles 92.1% Falcons 41.7% Rams 69.3% Packers 28.0% Vikings 68.2% Cowboys 12.0% Saints 56.7% Buccaneers 10.8% Seahawks 56.6% Cardinals 7.4% Panthers 56.4% Bears 1.3% Redskins 51.7% Giants 0.7% Lions 47.0% 49ers 0.1%



FiveThirtyEight.com also projects the Eagles to have 11.5 wins, though they are not quite as bullish on the Eagles' chances of making the playoffs as Football Outsiders. Here's how FiveThirtyEight sees it:

Team Chance of making playoffs Team Chance of making playoffs Eagles 88% Rams 33% Packers 69% Cardinals 32% Seahawks 65% Redskins 31% Vikings 56% Cowboys 23% Falcons 56% Buccaneers 10% Saints 51% Giants 4% Panthers 45% Bears 2% Lions 34% 49ers <1%



I'm not sure how the Packers have the second-best probability to make the playoffs with Aaron Rodgers gone for the season, but that might help explain how FiveThirtyEight had me convinced that Hillary Clinton was going to run away with the presidential election.

