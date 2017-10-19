Eagles NFL
Nice kick, Jake. But, seriously, we need you to take another drug test.

October 19, 2017

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott's been so good that the NFL thinks he's cheating

By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who was signed as a rookie free agent after Caleb Sturgis went down with an injury early in the season, has been better than anyone could've expected – and that apparently includes the NFL.

After missing two of his first four field goal attempts, Elliott has rattled off 10 straight over the last three and a half games, seven of which came from at least 45 yards out, including the 61-yard game-winner against the Giants in Week 4.

Coincidentally – or maybe not? – the 22-year-old kicker has now been asked to take a drug test three times in the last two weeks, according to his Instagram page. It also looks like the latest is going to be a blood test rather than the standard urine test.

Sure seems "random" to me.

The good news is, they haven't yet figured out a way to test if a player has an actual cannon attached to his leg.

