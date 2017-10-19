Eagles kicker Jake Elliott's been so good that the NFL thinks he's cheating

October 19, 2017
Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who was signed as a rookie free agent after Caleb Sturgis went down with an injury early in the season, has been better than anyone could've expected – and that apparently includes the NFL.
After missing two of his first four field goal attempts, Elliott has rattled off 10 straight over the last three and a half games, seven of which came from at least 45 yards out, including the 61-yard game-winner against the Giants in Week 4.
Jake Elliott's Last 10 FGs:— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) October 13, 2017
NYG
🏈46: 👍
🏈61: 👍
LAC
🏈45: 👍
🏈40: 👍
🏈53: 👍
🏈47: 👍
ARI
🏈36: 👍
🏈28: 👍
CAR
🏈50: 👍
🏈48: 👍 pic.twitter.com/vhCwu7ObnJ
Coincidentally – or maybe not? – the 22-year-old kicker has now been asked to take a drug test three times in the last two weeks, according to his Instagram page. It also looks like the latest is going to be a blood test rather than the standard urine test.
Sure seems "random" to me.
The good news is, they haven't yet figured out a way to test if a player has an actual cannon attached to his leg.
