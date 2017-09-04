Eagles DE Alex McCalister and S Tre Sullivan will head to IR

According to a team staffer, the Philadelphia Eagles added DE Alex McCalister and Tre Sullivan to their injured reserve list. This will be the second year in a row that McCalister will make an appearance on IR.

Both players were waived/injured, and since neither of them were claimed by another team, they automatically reverted back to the Eagles' injured reserve list.

Last preseason McCalister suffered a "calf injury," causing him to go on IR, missing the entire season. This year he suffered a hamstring injury in the final preseason game against the New York Jets.

After a bad training camp a year ago, McCalister was much better this season. He flashed at times in camp, and he was very productive in the preseason games, collecting 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Still, even with a better offseason, McCalister was not going to make the roster with five defensive ends ahead of him.

Sullivan, meanwhile, made perhaps the most memorable play of the preseason, when he put a vicious hit on Green Bay Packers wide receiver Malachi Dupre.

Also, he did this to a Jets lead blocker:

Because McCalister and Sullivan were waived/injured before reverting to IR, he Eagles could eventually waive McCalister and/or Sullivan off of IR, at which point they could be signed to the 53-man roster or practice squad, which that their seasons aren't necessarily over.

