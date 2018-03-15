March 15, 2018

Eagles finalize deal with DT Haloti Ngata

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
031518HalotiNgata Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports

Haloti Ngata is a large human being.

After some minor doubts that Haloti Ngata might join the Frank Gore/Nick Fairley All-Stars, the Philadelphia Eagles finalized a one-year deal with the massive defensive tackle on Thursday, per Ngata's agent: 

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, it's a reasonable deal.

On Wednesday, the Eagles lost free agent DT Beau Allen to the Buccaneers, who signed Allen to a three-year deal worth $16.5 million. At 6'4, 340 pounds, Ngata should fill Allen's role as a run-stuffing defensive tackle in the middle of the Eagles' defense. 

According to Dave Zangaro of NBCSPhilly, the Lions were a good run defense team a year ago with Ngata on the field. 

Without him? Not so much.

The Eagles' depth along their defensive line will now likely look like this on game day:

Position 
DE Brandon Graham Chris Long 
DT Fletcher Cox  
DT Timmy Jernigan Haloti Ngata
DE Derek Barnett Michael Bennett 

*TBD what Vinny Curry's future holds.

Ngata played in Baltimore for nine years while Eagles personnel head Joe Douglas was there. Last season in Detroit, Ngata played in five games before being lost for the season with a torn bicep. He had 7 tackles and 2 sacks.

He'll help the Eagles in their pursuit of being the best run-stuffing defense in the NFL, like they were in 2017.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Haloti Ngata

Just In

Must Read

Protests

Philly students converge on City Hall to call for stronger gun laws
Students_Protest_City_Hall

Sixers

March Madness: Five games (and six players) that Sixers fans should watch on Thursday
031318_Lonnie-Walker_usat

Food & Drink

It's March Cheese Madness at Di Bruno Bros.
10022015_Dickinson_DiBrunos1

Eagles

Nick Foles trade market appears to be dry
031418NickFoles

Performances

'School of Rock' musical based on hit film coming to Philly
School of Rock

Relationships

Bad neighbors: The adult potty-training files
03132018_outhouse_Unsplash

Escapes

Limited - The Azores

$599 -- Last-Minute Azores: Spring Travel + 5-Star Hotel + Flights
Limited - Coastline in Greece along the Aegan Sea

$2399 -- 10-Night Greece Tour & Aegan Cruise incl. Flights
Limited - Shamwari Safari Giraffes

$3999 -- South Africa: Luxurious Cape Town & Tented Safari w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.