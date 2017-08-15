Eagles NFL
081517DougPedersonCarsonWentz Matt Rourke/AP

"Hey Carson, is it true what they say about Nick?"

August 15, 2017

Eagles locker room seating chart

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

Every year, I map out the Eagles' locker room, typically on the first day the media has locker room access. (We're a little late with it this year). Some people like it. Others think it's dumb. If you're among the "it's dumb" crowd, you shouldn't have clicked on it. If you did, you hereby forfeit any and all criticisms of this post, seeing as you knew full well what you were clicking on. Boom, lawyer'd.

Anyway, the 2016 seating chart, which we mapped out in April, may have revealed that the Eagles intended on selecting a quarterback in the draft. Literally a day later, they traded up to the No. 2 overall pick. This year's seating chart will provide no such insight. It's just a map of where everyone's locker is.

On the chart below, the players at the top of the chart are in the back of the locker room. View the chart below as if you're walking into the locker room from the bottom of the chart. At 53 man cutdowns, the middle rows will be removed and all 53 players (plus 10 practice squad guys) will fit in somewhere along the left or right walls.

Left wall Rookie row 1Rookie row 2 Right wall 
Don Cherry   Jason Peters 
 Najee Goode  Isaac Seumalo 
 Kamu Grugier-Hill  Jason Kelce 
 Jordan Hicks  Brandon Brooks 
 Nigel Bradham  Lane Johnson 
 Nate Gerry  Lounge 
 Joe Walker  Lounge 
 Mychal Kendricks  Matt Tobin 
 Donnel PumphreyKeevan Lucas Victor Salako Stefen Wisniewski 
 Byron Marshall Tyler Orlosky Josh Andrews 
 Wendell Smallwood  Dillon Gordon 
 Darren Sproles  Darrell Greene 
 LeGarrette BlountCorey Clement Dallas Thomas Halapoulivaati Vaitai 
 Ryan MathewsBilly Brown Aaron Neary Chance Warmack 
 Brent Celek  Taylor Hart 
 Zach ErtzAnthony Denham Winston Craig Derek Barnett 
 Trey BurtonAdam Zaruba Tay Glover-Wright Fletcher Cox 
 Mack Hollins  Brandon Graham 
 Alshon Jeffery  Tim Jernigan 
 Nelson Agholor  Gabe Wright 
 Paul TurnerMarcus Johnson Justin Hamilton Vinny Curry 
 Torrey SmithRashard Davis Elijah Qualls Chris Long 
 Bryce Treggs  Destiny Vaeao 
 David WatfordShelton Gibson Alex McCalister Steven Means 
 BathroomGreg Ward Jomal Wiltz Ronald Darby 
 Bathroom  Corey Graham 
 Rick Lovato  Ron Brooks 
 Aaron Grymes  Terrence Brooks 
 Donnie Jones  Chris Maragos 
 Training roomCameron Johnston Rasul Douglas Rodney McLeod 
 Training roomDane Evans  Tre Sullivan C.J. Smith
 Jon Dorenbos  Sidney Jones 
 Caleb Sturgis  Jaylen Watkins 
 Matt McGloin  Malcolm Jenkins 
 Nick Foles  Patrick Robinson 
 Carson Wentz  Jalen Mills 
 Entrance Entrance  

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

