Eagles locker room seating chart

Every year, I map out the Eagles' locker room, typically on the first day the media has locker room access. (We're a little late with it this year). Some people like it. Others think it's dumb. If you're among the "it's dumb" crowd, you shouldn't have clicked on it. If you did, you hereby forfeit any and all criticisms of this post, seeing as you knew full well what you were clicking on. Boom, lawyer'd.

Anyway, the 2016 seating chart, which we mapped out in April, may have revealed that the Eagles intended on selecting a quarterback in the draft. Literally a day later, they traded up to the No. 2 overall pick. This year's seating chart will provide no such insight. It's just a map of where everyone's locker is.

On the chart below, the players at the top of the chart are in the back of the locker room. View the chart below as if you're walking into the locker room from the bottom of the chart. At 53 man cutdowns, the middle rows will be removed and all 53 players (plus 10 practice squad guys) will fit in somewhere along the left or right walls.

Left wall Rookie row 1 Rookie row 2 Right wall Don Cherry Jason Peters Najee Goode Isaac Seumalo Kamu Grugier-Hill Jason Kelce Jordan Hicks Brandon Brooks Nigel Bradham Lane Johnson Nate Gerry Lounge Joe Walker Lounge Mychal Kendricks Matt Tobin Donnel Pumphrey Keevan Lucas Victor Salako Stefen Wisniewski Byron Marshall Tyler Orlosky Josh Andrews Wendell Smallwood Dillon Gordon Darren Sproles Darrell Greene LeGarrette Blount Corey Clement Dallas Thomas Halapoulivaati Vaitai Ryan Mathews Billy Brown Aaron Neary Chance Warmack Brent Celek Taylor Hart Zach Ertz Anthony Denham Winston Craig Derek Barnett Trey Burton Adam Zaruba Tay Glover-Wright Fletcher Cox Mack Hollins Brandon Graham Alshon Jeffery Tim Jernigan Nelson Agholor Gabe Wright Paul Turner Marcus Johnson Justin Hamilton Vinny Curry Torrey Smith Rashard Davis Elijah Qualls Chris Long Bryce Treggs Destiny Vaeao David Watford Shelton Gibson Alex McCalister Steven Means Bathroom Greg Ward Jomal Wiltz Ronald Darby Bathroom Corey Graham Rick Lovato Ron Brooks Aaron Grymes Terrence Brooks Donnie Jones Chris Maragos Training room Cameron Johnston Rasul Douglas Rodney McLeod Training room Dane Evans Tre Sullivan C.J. Smith Jon Dorenbos Sidney Jones Caleb Sturgis Jaylen Watkins Matt McGloin Malcolm Jenkins Nick Foles Patrick Robinson Carson Wentz Jalen Mills Entrance Entrance

