April 03, 2018

Eagles, Philly celebrate Villanova victory with #CityofChampions on Twitter

Charles Barkley makes bold prediction that Sixers will be next

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Social Media Villanova
Villanova NCAA Champs Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

Villanova Wildcats forward Omari Spellman (14) hoist the national championship trophy after defeating the Michigan Wolverines 79-62 in the championship game of the 2018 men's Final Four at Alamodome on April 2, 2018.

Philadelphia has gone from national punchline to gold standard in a matter of one year.

With Villanova's 79-62 win over Michigan on Monday night, the team captured its second NCAA title in three years. On Thursday, there will be yet another parade in Center City, just two months after the Super Bowl champion Eagles hoisted Philadelphia's first-ever Lombardi Trophy.

RELATED ARTICLE: Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo deletes crude tweets that resurfaced after winning NCAA Tournament

It seems fair to say that three championships in a city in two years makes that city a city of champions. Now the world can get used to hearing it. 

Eagles players took to Twitter after Villanova's victory to celebrate and let the good times roll.






Plenty of others, from former Philly athletes to local figures and fans, also weighed in on what this streak of success means for Philadelphia. 










And finally, the great Charles Barkley, who says the Sixers will now win the NBA championship.




