Eagles, Philly celebrate Villanova victory with #CityofChampions on Twitter

April 03, 2018
Philadelphia has gone from national punchline to gold standard in a matter of one year.
With Villanova's 79-62 win over Michigan on Monday night, the team captured its second NCAA title in three years. On Thursday, there will be yet another parade in Center City, just two months after the Super Bowl champion Eagles hoisted Philadelphia's first-ever Lombardi Trophy.
It seems fair to say that three championships in a city in two years makes that city a city of champions. Now the world can get used to hearing it.
Eagles players took to Twitter after Villanova's victory to celebrate and let the good times roll.
V for victory.— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 3, 2018
Congrats to the National Champions, @NovaMBB! #LetsMarchNova pic.twitter.com/gVtKzFjdA6
Another 🏆 for Philly! 💪 #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/CMiyp1yovl— Lane Johnson (@Lanejohnson65) April 3, 2018
Philly‼️‼️‼️‼️— Nelson Agholor (@nelsonagholor) April 3, 2018
Congrats @NovaMBB— Sidney Jones IV (@SidneyJonesIV) April 3, 2018
Divincenzo... LETS GOOOO!!!— Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) April 3, 2018
Major S/O to Villanova!! Philly stand UP!! 1st the SuperBowl now NCAA 🏀champions is say it's a great start to the year for sports in Philly!!!— Kenjon Barner (@KBDeuce4) April 3, 2018
Congratulations to the Villanova Wildcats men’s basketball team on capturing their second title in three years! #CityOfChampions— Howie Roseman (@HowieRoseman) April 3, 2018
We just love parading 😎#philly #cityofchampions— Nigel Bradham (@NigelBradham_13) April 3, 2018
Plenty of others, from former Philly athletes to local figures and fans, also weighed in on what this streak of success means for Philadelphia.
We just love parading 😎#philly #cityofchampions— Nigel Bradham (@NigelBradham_13) April 3, 2018
Philly...... #cityofchampions— Jimmy Rollins (@JimmyRollins11) April 3, 2018
@MarkCharran Celebrate. It. All. #Villanova #Eagles pic.twitter.com/jL1ftoChSu— Bella Bee (@SmileyYYC) April 3, 2018
Looks like Tina Fey and @jimmyfallon called the #CityOfChampions before anyone else. pic.twitter.com/D8jbSdQpt1— Greg Paradee (@Gregparadee) April 3, 2018
When someone ask what is the difference between freshman and senior year. #VillanovaWildcats #villanova pic.twitter.com/SaTrPtiACX— Michael Delaney (@MikeD218) April 3, 2018
Philadelphia is just superior idk what to say. #cityofchampions pic.twitter.com/xQUu9OgBzI— Herbs 🎞 (@JonHerbert1412) April 3, 2018
Hey @Phillies WAKE UP: The #Villanova win marks the second athletic title in three months for the #Philadelphia area, following the @Eagles win over the New England @Patriots in the #SuperBowl #CITYOFCHAMPIONS??? #SOMUCHWINNING @NHLFlyers @sixers pic.twitter.com/iTX5bOxxxA— TheDogHollerer (@TheDogHollerer) April 3, 2018
Eagles chant in background of post game show😂 #CityofChampions— Drew Schmidt (@ProcessSavedMe) April 3, 2018
Philadelphia is the FIRST city with Super Bowl champions and national basketball champions in same year!#CityOfChampions 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆— Philly Sports (@PHLPhillySports) April 3, 2018
LETS GOOOOO! National Championship #VILLYVILLY pic.twitter.com/6zYVxS43NJ— B-Rye McDezzz (@B_RY3) April 3, 2018
on the Quad. #VillanovaWildcats pic.twitter.com/cMKR4QfmYM— Pete Bannan (@PeteBannan) April 3, 2018
Ah Philly being a called a #cityofchampions is a dream come true and it's only gonna get better— Jess Maloney (@jessicabaloney) April 3, 2018
#VillyVilly buy the shirt pic.twitter.com/85kSTnqtkq— Michael Furay (@Fists_Of_Furay) April 3, 2018
Congrats #NovaNation #VillanovaWildcats 2 years in a row! pic.twitter.com/Xrq6xA2ez8— A Virtuous Woman 31 (@AVirtuousWoman0) April 3, 2018
Empire State Building is sparkling blue and white for THE CATS #VillanovaWildcats pic.twitter.com/ZP5FcCE8SX— ᏦᎷ (@_kristenmullen) April 3, 2018
#VillanovaWildcats it’s funny because it’s true pic.twitter.com/4xQ92GWvVg— bobby (@bobbyjules) April 3, 2018
Poles, still climbable. #VillanovaWildcats pic.twitter.com/b9ohBXGnG2— Avi Wolfman-Arent (@Avi_WA) April 3, 2018
And finally, the great Charles Barkley, who says the Sixers will now win the NBA championship.
“The Eagles won. Villanova won. The 76ers are gonna win the championship.”— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 3, 2018
- Chuck is riding with the city of Philadelphia in 2018. 😂 (via @marchmadness) pic.twitter.com/3gg3TmXFOy
"This was a lot less stressful." 😂— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 3, 2018
Chuck followed up his memorable 2016 #NationalChampionship reaction with... pic.twitter.com/V46DF8UJPK