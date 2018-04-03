April 03, 2018

Villanova parade in Philly confirmed after NCAA Championship win

By Marielle Mondon
It’s a big year for victory parades in Philadelphia.

After the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl LII victory brought the city a parade that forever immortalized Jason Kelce in Mummers garb (and cost upward of $2 million), it’s time to take a deep breath as the city welcomes yet another win. This time Philly is honoring Villanova University after winning an NCAA Championship victory on Monday night against the University of Michigan.

A city spokesperson told Philly.com that Philadelphia would once again host the parade for the Main Line school this year. Further details about location, route, and date have not yet been released.

The last time Villanova won this title, a mere two years ago, about 60,000 fans flocked to Market Street as the 2016 team celebrated. The parade extended down Market Street (from 20th Street) to Dilworth Plaza and cost an estimated $22,000.

This story will be updated with the time, date, and route of the Villanova victory parade as they become available. While you wait, Wildcats fans, relive the highlights of the 2018 NCAA Tournament with the annual "One Shining Moment" video montage.

